Barkley Used Diabetes Drug To Drop More Than 60 lbs

NBA legend and TNT analyst Charles Barkley is looking good these days, and he’s now opening up about how he shed 60 pounds with the help of a drug designed for treating diabetes.

Why, that’s nearly 4-and-a-half stone. Nice job, Chuck.

Barkley appeared on a recent episode of The Pat McAfee Show and talked about how he got it done… even if he isn’t really sure.

"I have ZERO IDEA what it does but I'm losing weight" 😂😂 ~ Charles Barkley #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/GrsIFrIuqp — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 26, 2023

“You know, man, I started this drug called Mounjaro about six months ago and I’m down 57 pounds. It’s been amazing; My doctor, she’s amazing,” Barkley said. “A lot. of people take Ozempic but my doctor prefers Mounjaro and, like I said, I started at 352 and I’m down to 290 and it’s been great.”

While. Barkley said he probably won’t reach his playing weight of 250, he hopes to reach 270.

“I’m gonna get to 270 l because my doctor told me, she says, ‘there’s a lot of fat young people; not a lot of fat old people. They’re all dead, ya know.”

He also added that he intends to continue getting healthier and stick around for a while.

“Man, I want to be here. I don’t want to leave all my money for my free-loading ass family.

Barkley’s Medication Is Meant For Diabetes But Is Increasingly Being Used For Losing Weight

Now, Mounjaro and Ozempic, according to the Daily Mail, are both originally intended to be used for treating diabetes. However, it’s become increasingly common for doctors to prescribe them “off-label” for weight loss.

This practice hasn’t come without some controversy. Some are afraid that the influx of patients using the drugs for weight loss will cause a scarcity. That, in turn, could jack up the prices for those who need it to treat their diabetes.

So how, does it lead to weight loss? Let’s let Chuck explain that one.

“I have zero idea what it does,” Barkley said.

