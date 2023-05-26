Enjoy The Best ‘Band Of Brothers’ Moments In Honor Of Memorial Day Weekend

Videos by OutKick

“Band of Brothers” is required viewing for Memorial Day weekend.

Over the next several days, Americans will come together to honor all the brave men and women who paid the ultimate price in the name of freedom.

Whether it was the bloody beaches of Normandy, the jungles of Vietnam, Korea or the mountains of Afghanistan, Americans have never been afraid of a fight, and we’ve never been afraid to lay it all out on the line.

There’s no better reminder of that fact than “Band of Brothers.” The hit HBO series based on a book from Stephen Ambrose tells the story of Easy Company, 506th Infantry Regiment of the 101st Airborne Division during World War II.

Young American men traveled to Europe and absolutely shellacked the Axis to free the continent, and the airborne were right at the tip of the spear.

“Band of Brothers” is the greatest story ever put on film. (Photo by HBO via Getty Images)

“Band of Brothers” is incredible.

While there have been many great war stories told on TV and in the movies, none have come close to touching the HBO mini-series with Damian Lewis as Richard Winters.

From the opening episode through the closing credits, it’s impossible to look away. You feel a genuine connection to the men of Easy Company. The survivors also open all episodes with brief interviews that really put things into perspective.

“Band of Brothers” is required viewing on Memorial Day weekend. (Photo by HBO via Getty Images)

They jumped behind enemy lines on D-Day, fought in Operation Market Garden, held the line in Bastogne against overwhelming forces during the Battle of the Bulge and liberated the Eagle’s Nest.

Going into Memorial Day weekend, do yourself a huge favor, grab a beer, kick back, watch the best moments from “Band of Brothers” and feel immense pride in this country.

And then the most powerful moment in the entire series, in my opinion, is below. It’s the aftermath of holding Bastogne and assaulting Foy when the audience realizes what a heavy and high price was paid.

Now, I will partake in my annual Memorial Day tradition where I rewatch the entire series over the weekend. Don’t call, don’t text and don’t even think about bothering me. The beer is ready to roll and I can’t wait to, once again, dive into the greatest war story ever told. God bless everyone who fought in WWII and all those who never made it home. On behalf of a grateful nation, we thank you.