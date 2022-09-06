Bama Still No. 1, Georgia Jumps To 2, And Florida Soars In At 12 After Upset Of No. 7 Utah

No. 3 Georgia’s 49-3 walloping of No. 11 Oregon moved the Bulldogs to No. 2 in the nation behind remaining No. 1 Alabama, and Oregon fell out completely in the first regular season Associated Press poll of 2022 released Tuesday afternoon.

Unranked Florida’s 29-26 upset of No. 7 Utah in Coach Billy Napier’s debut in Gainesville, Florida, launched the Gators to No. 12. That was the biggest jump for an unranked team since Wisconsin entered at No. 10 in 2016. Utah fell to No. 13. Notre Dame fell from No. 5 to No. 8 after losing 21-10 to previous No. 2 Ohio State, which is now No. 3

The rest of the top 10 has Michigan at No. 4, Clemson at No. 5, Texas A&M at No. 6, Oklahoma at No. 7, Baylor at No. 9 and USC at No. 10.

Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel high fives Tennessee Volunteers offensive lineman Parker Ball (65) during the college football game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Ball State Cardinals on September 1, 2022, at Neyland Stadium, in Knoxville, TN. (Photo by Bryan Lynn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Volunteers Make A Top 25 Appearance

Tennessee appeared in its first top 25 poll under second-year coach Josh Heupel at No. 24 after a 59-10 win over Ball State. The SEC has eight teams in the poll – most of any league.

The rest of the poll features No. 11 Oklahoma State, No. 14. Michigan State, No. 15 Miami, No. 16 Arkansas, No. 17 Pittsburgh, No. 18 North Carolina State, No. 19 Wisconsin, No. 20 Kentucky, No. 21 BYU, No. 22 Ole Miss, No. 23 Wake Forest and No. 25 Houston.