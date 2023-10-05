Bama Grad Katrina Pacensa Destroys Florida, World’s Hottest Poacher Arrested For Taking A Turkey & Clay Travis’ Hate Mail Heats Up

Videos by OutKick

‘The awesome majesty of creation’

• Mark W. writes:

Up early this morning to witness an awesome sunrise.

Thanks for bringing this great community together.

Where is the exotic wood guy?

• Jacob B. writes:

Can’t remember his name but wondering if can get an update from him.

Kinsey:

That’s Mike in Pasadena and he was supposed to send an exotic wood update to SeanJo while I was on vacation back in July. I have to be honest, I didn’t read anything SeanJo wrote while I was gone. I have no idea if Mike sent SeanJo an update.

Let’s do it this way: Hey Mike in Pasadena, what’s the most exotic wood you’ve bought in the last six months? Have you been into any South American jungles lately?

I like this topic: What’s the most remote location where you’ve caught your team play via a device?

• Robert in AZ writes:

Wanted to share this picture I dug up from 2015. We were in Moorea on vacation and I was not going to miss Michigan at Utah. Michigan football is in our family DNA.

A local restaurant let us stream the game via their wifi even though they were closed during that time. Before they left for a few hours, they loaded us up with a few bottles of champagne. What a view.

Kinsey:

Robert might’ve just won this contest.

What about those of you who’ve served in the military, were you able to catch games in remote parts of the world?

Rooting for the Lions and how you picked teams to root for

• John, in Milford, MI writes:

Mixing topics here, but it is easy to justify the Detroit teams I root for, although the BELIEVEING IN THE LIONS part has always been tough (at least since I started following them in 1977). I am cautiously optimistic about this year’s team with Campbell at the helm, but I can’t help but think back to the 1980 “Silver Rush” Lions team that started the season 4-0. The hype train was running on full steam – we even had a theme song (Another One Bites the Dust) until the wheels came off and we missed the playoffs.

I have several non-Detroit teams I root for in each sport (by necessity in the NFL), but I would prefer to justify how I picked the team I most fervently root AGAINST, the despised LA Lakers.

I was a huge Dr. J fan when I was a kid, and started rooting against the Lakers when they beat the Sixers in the finals in 1980, then again in 1982 (thankfully Moses came along and took them to the Promised Land in 1983).

I then rooted for the Celtics to beat them every year (a rivalry that might have gone on longer if Len Bias had “just said no”). When the Bad Boys finally made the finals in 1988 we had to deal with the NBA stealing the title with the Laimbeer phantom foul on Kareem at the end of Game 6 (the Isaiah sprained ankle game), although it did make the Pistons championship over LA the next year that much sweeter. I next rooted against the Lakers during the 1991 finals against Jordan’s Bull’s, after which they went quiet for a while – I think there was a temporary freeze on the league’s shameless pro-LA bias when Jordan made his run.

When MJ retired and the Shaq and Kobe Lakers came along, it seemed like it was right back to them getting all the breaks (I still feel bad for the Chris Webber Kings team). The blue collar Pistons 2004 championship over the supposedly stacked Lakers was particularly glorious (of course the Pistons would have won it again the next year over the Spurs if Rasheed hadn’t left Big Shot Bob Horry open for the game winning three at the end of Game 6). I rooted for whoever the Lakers were playing against again during their next run in 2008 through 2010, which if I recall correctly was facilitated by another lopsided pro-LA trade involving Pau Gasol.

Like many I have been less of an ardent NBA fan in recent years, but I still follow it. When Lebrugly went to LA it merged my least favorite team with my least favorite athlete in history (don’t get me started on the 2016 Cavs-Warriors finals when he cried about Draymond, who had shut him down, not getting punished severely enough for their spat and his lack of free throws in the first four games, after which his free throw attempts per game doubled and that freak Adam Silver made the decision to suspend Draymond and just ignore his majesty’s part in their fracas). I didn’t think it was possible to hate the Lakers more than I did, but it took it to another level when Lebrugly got there.

• Dave in Chicago writes:

Long time reader, first time caller. Wanted to second what Dan from AZ said about fandom. I grew up in Ohio, but have lived in Chicago for the last 11 years. I am a diehard Buckeye fan. Not one of the loons, anymore-as you get older, priorities change and perspective comes into focus. HOWEVER, there is one line that I absolutely will not cross. My son can go anywhere in the country for college, and I will definitely make sure that he is taken care of, unless he chooses to go to That School Up North. At that point, he is on his own to figure out how to cover tuition there. He is young, but seems smart enough to know not to piss Dad off intentionally.

Love the column, keep up the good work! Go Bucks!

• Wayne in Houston, TX says:

I grew up in the Minneapolis area in the 70s and rooted for the Vikings during their progression of horrid Super Bowl appearances. Hey, at least they got that far, right? Always a soft spot for purple and gold.

However, I now live in Houston and cannot understand why so many south Texas people root for the Cowboys (not the cheerleaders, the actual team). I like to tell people that my second favorite team – the team I will ALWAY root for if my Vikings or adopted Texans aren’t playing – is whoever is playing the Cowboys.

• Gerard W. writes:

The fall of 1990 was my freshman year at Illinois. I got to witness a home win against eventual “Co-National Champion” Colorado and Howard Griffith’s record 8 touchdown runs against SIU. Illinois was 6-1 and ranked 5th in the AP poll when walk on Brett Bielema and Iowa came to town. My girlfriend at the time was Brett’s neighbor from back home and she show’s up to go to the game with me in an Iowa jersey! Needless to say Iowa destroyed Illinois football that day and whatever relationship I had with that girl… The sad thing was all top 5 teams in the Nation lost that day. Illinois would’ve been ranked 1st had they won.

It’s been a long 33 years since as an Illini football fan. It’s also unbelievable to me that local farm kid Brett Bielema is coaching the Illini today when his team tore my heart out in more ways than one on that fateful day.

My daughter is a freshman at Missouri. (So proud of her for getting out of Illinois..) It’s been fun to watch Mizzou start off hot in football. My heart still belongs in Illinois though. Hopefully we can score some basketball tickets for the annual Bragging Rights game in St. Louis. I will be in Orange and Blue sitting next to my daughter in Black and Gold.

• Mark from Jefferson, GA writes:

I wanted to weigh in on the fandom issue.

When I was an ornery 5 year-old kid, I watched the Dallas Cowboys destroy the Miami Dolphins in Super Bowl VI with my grandfather. He was a huge Dallas Cowboys fan. Because I am so hard-headed (plus I loved the show “Flipper”), I decided I was a Dolphins fan. Of course, the next season Miami goes 17-0.

As a six-year old kid, I wrote a letter to the Dolphins asking for a long list of signed memorabilia, starting with a Larry Csonka helmet. A few weeks later, I received a signed photograph of Don Shula. That pretty much sealed the deal. We (you know, me and the Dolphins) were great for two more years, until Ken Stabler threw the dagger that pierced our hearts in the playoffs of 1974. Then Csonka, Kiick, and Warfield left for the WFL and that was the end…until Marino showed up. I’ve passed my misery on to my son (long-suffering Georgia Bulldogs fan as well, who has finally reached the mountaintop!) Of course, this could be the year, as long as we can keep Tua healthy.

Thanks for the community. It’s fun to be a part.

• Jeff in Anoka, MN writes:

As a big-time College football for aficionado, with three young sons, who root for who I recommend they root for, this topic resonated with me.

I personally attended, and played football for three different colleges, the original grad transfer I like to joke.

My boys probably root for all three schools. I’m from Minnesota, so I grew up rooting for the gophers. When I was not Recruited buy them as a senior, I cut ties with that school. I know cursory root for them because I like P.J. Fleck. I am also a big 10 football fan, like most people, I have immense disdain for the SEC. They survive, mostly, and hype being propped up by ESPN. Many times they actually are the best conference in the land, but the LSU vs Ole Miss game is proof that that is likely not the case this year. They are more similar to the big 12 with zero defense being played.

My three schools are doing fairly well, Air Force is 5-0. North Dakota state university is 3 -1 and St. John’s University, in Collegeville Minnesota, is 3 and 1 as well. We combined record of 10 and 2. Sorry, I’m dictating this, so it might read funny.

I have attached a picture of my son’s sports wall, the middle son, and oldest son share a room. They have a wall theme for all 4 corners. Sports, a vacation walk, Moster Trucks, and Dinosaurs. They came up will all the themes on their own.

2019 was a particularly good year. AF went 11-2, NDSU was 15-0, we won one of our many FCS National Championships that year, and Saint John’s went 12-2 and made it to the D3 semi finals. A combined record of 38-4!

Pro sports wise, I root for the local teams, the Minnesota teams. We’ve also started rooting for the local high school where we recently moved to. I believe, rooting for teams and having a patriotic fuel for those areas is semi important today on the way to daycare, I explain to my two and four year olds that the twins won their first playoff game in 19 years come after an 18 game losing streak, and my 2 year old started to “go twins go!” Chant. My 2 year and 4 year old boys carried that on for 5 mins lol. Totally unprovoked and unexpected. We’re not really a baseball family lol.

PS, my neighbor, Ron, an impressive 90-year-old man, wanted to thank us, for a favor we did for him recently, insisted I go to a gopher game. He has had season tickets for 72 years. My oldest and I, are going to the game against Michigan on Saturday night. I’ve seen the film of Michigan, they are quite good. I’m just excited to see the gophers versus a big-time blue blood like Michigan. The quest for the little brown jug is mildly exciting and full of history. Going to gopher games as a kid was partially why I liked them so much growing up.

On another note, a topic that can be discussed, my wife has gone crazy with pumpkin spice everything. I have attached a photo Of all the pumpkin spice things that she bought. Missing from the photo is pumpkin spice body wash lol. Maybe us ladies gentleman can vent about those and silly things. I’m not really bothered by it, I mainly find it funny.

The State of Sleep in 2023

• Todd Z. writes:

I note you commented on sleep today on SC.

I forget the book but it was on sleeping and it said you can jump a canyon on a motorcycle or free fall from space and Guinness World Records will accept your entry but sleep deprivation is so dangerous they will not accept an entry for longest time without sleep.

The quote I recall is “there is no system in the body that does not benefit from sleep or suffer from lack of sleep.”

Kinsey:

I need to add that I don’t have any trouble whatsoever getting sleep and I don’t wake up at 4 a.m. to take a leak like a huge swath of Screencaps’ readership.

Good to see Galen is back

• Jason in Far Nor Cal writes:

I was happy to see Galen check in today. Was worried about him not checking in, especially since the ‘fandom retirement’ conversation started. That was his wheelhouse. Speaking of his wheelhouse, if I remember correctly, Galen retired to actually mow lawns. His name has to be on the TNML trophy/hall of fame. I’ve actually considered applying for a city job (benefits) mowing lawns for fun because of Galen and the league. Why not do what you love?

That’s it this morning. I’m on the road today, so you get what you get out of Screencaps. I’m not in my normal Screencaps HQ setup where I have multiple screens and a routine. Things should be back to normal Friday.

Let’s have an incredible day. I know there’s a massive cold front coming. Tell your wives to get those fleece blankets out and ready for action this weekend. They’re going to freeze.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Numbers from :

The Tampa Bay Rays have failed to score a run in 27 consecutive postseason innings dating back to last season.



That is the most consecutive innings in the playoffs without scoring a run since the Pirates had a 29-inning scoreless streak between 1991-1992. pic.twitter.com/7DCavGyvJz — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) October 4, 2023

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :

Someone got too excited for #RedOctober pic.twitter.com/z9OJWFWkog — Kyle From San Francisco (@kylepaganCB) October 4, 2023

Bryce Harper just pulled up to the ballpark in Phillies cowboy boots 🤠 pic.twitter.com/69i8KzrK9A — MLB Life (@MLBLife) October 4, 2023

Actual photo from an MLB postseason game pic.twitter.com/ArhZ0XDpgY — Baseball Quotes (@BaseballQuotes1) October 4, 2023

Kirk Cousins + family made a last-minute decision to attend Tuesday's MLB playoff at Target Field. Bought tickets online and were off after the boys' naps. Fans around him slowly caught on. “I could tell that word was getting around the section,” he said, “but it was great." pic.twitter.com/f4hGvcMTKy — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) October 4, 2023

urban meyer to michigan state, all but confirmed pic.twitter.com/aLMKABP72S — Jay Cuda (@JayCuda) October 4, 2023

In one of the most lucrative team deals in the 27-month history of NIL, Utah’s Crimson Collective is leasing each scholarship football player a new Dodge Ram truck- a $6M value.



Leases are 6 months & are voided if player transfers or eligibility expireshttps://t.co/svoFP0rYqy pic.twitter.com/x8kufg212r — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) October 4, 2023

📺DEBUT: ‘Friday Night Lights’ premiered 17 years ago, October 3, 2006, on NBC pic.twitter.com/nlC2ByRJrI — RetroNewsNow (@RetroNewsNow) October 4, 2023

Thanks for being a fan, Chuck. Your women’s march profile photo is also badass. https://t.co/mj085QgoV9 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 4, 2023

If you want to scare the heck out of people this Halloween … pic.twitter.com/XVI9cU0fTs — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 3, 2023

Current resale values of sealed gaming consoles (retail price in parentheses)…



Atari 2600: $3,000 ($189)

Intellivision: $1,500 ($299)

NES: $13,200 ($149)

Sega Genesis: $2,000 ($189)

SNES: $10,000 ($199)

PlayStation: $6,600 ($299)

Nintendo 64: $4,000 ($199)

Sega Dreamcast:… pic.twitter.com/GyMlHxd0Ig — The Collectibles Guru 🧠 (@ericwhiteback) October 4, 2023

5 gallons of my Honey Bee Ale and about 8 gallons of plum wine. In secondaries for a while yet before kegging the beer and bottling the wine.



Lawn is mowed here and fertilized before the rain. pic.twitter.com/W3UpB2LM8Y — Barry Stearns (@BarryBBQStearns) October 4, 2023

OKC trailer park warns residents to not talk about 13-foot cat-eating python https://t.co/xNUQiKvcYh — KFOR (@kfor) October 5, 2023

On the edge of our seats with this one pic.twitter.com/EHNM5utFRh — Busch Beer (@BuschBeer) October 4, 2023

In 1986, Frito-Lay introduced Cool Ranch Doritos pic.twitter.com/Xn6K6CKutG — RetroNewsNow (@RetroNewsNow) October 5, 2023