Ball-Stealing Lunatic Rips Off His Shirt & Flexes In Golf Course Confrontation: ‘You Want To Test God?’

A lovely afternoon on the golf course goes completely off the rails thanks to a guy in a polo shirt and khaki shorts. He decided that a ball that landed near him was now his and he wanted nothing more than to trade punches over it.

What starts off as a relatively calm conversation between the man and a group of golfers doesn’t stay that way for long. The man was clearly looking for a confrontation.

That becomes evident early on as he holds the golf ball in his hands and refuses to return it to the group. He then tells them, “You’ll leave after I don’t give you a goddamn thing.”

When the group insists that he return the ball, he holds it up and tells them to come take it. They refuse to engage him physically and he tells them to leave if they’re not going to come take the ball from him.

The man puts the ball in his pocket and folds his arms. He goes back and forth with the group before flipping out. He calls one of the guys Walter before declaring, “I’ll plant you, bitch boy. Now get the f*ck off the cart.”

He then rips off his shirt and flexes on the group before screaming, “You see that! That’s a dude that’s been to heaven, bitch. And you want to test God? You f*cking come get it, sh*t stack!”

Rather than “test God” the group decides to drive off in their golf carts as the man attempts to puff out his nonexistent chest in a show of intimidation.

No Punches Were Thrown But This Is Stall An All-Time Golf Course Fight

OutKick’s very own Joe Kinsey knows the course very well, having played there several times himself. He says this all went down at the Crooked Creek Golf Course in Southeast Michigan in a chaotic area of the course.

Joe describes it as a tight tee box right next to a Par 3 where about three holes come together. The screen is there so balls flying over from the Par 3 don’t drill you while you’re on the tee box.

It’s a chaotic area indeed. Especially if you add a middle-aged man running hot on a little testosterone replacement to the mix.

He’s just looking for some action on the golf course. Any reason at all to rip off his shirt and flex his aging body on the younger generation.

The group might be down a golf ball, but they did come away with a viral video out of the exchange. The best part is they didn’t have to kick the dude’s ass during a golf course fight over a ball.