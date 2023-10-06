Baker Mayfield Will Join ESPN College GameDay As Guest Picker For Oklahoma-Texas

Videos by OutKick

Baker Mayfield made his name known while playing football for Oklahoma, so naturally he’s heading down to the Cotton Bowl on Saturday to watch his alma mater take on Texas in the Red River Rivalry.

But he’s not just going to be there as a fan. ESPN’s “College Game Day” announced he’s going to be the guest game picker on its broadcast.

They honestly couldn’t have picked a more fitting person. Mayfield will be sure to get the Sooner fans revved up for one of the best games of the season.

This guy knows a thing or two about the Red River Rivalry 😏



See you Saturday, @bakermayfield!#CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/TIx66zlr4k — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 5, 2023

Baker Mayfield Shined Whenever He Played Texas

Mayfield has earned the honor to go on air with Gameday. During his time representing the Sooners, few other players in the sport played with as much fire or generated as much buzz as he did.

His legacy at Oklahoma is so memorable thanks in large part to how he performed in one of the most treasured rivalries in college football. Mayfield played the Longhorns four times in his career, with three of those coming in an Oklahoma uniform. He beat Texas twice, throwing for seven touchdowns, rushing for another, racking up 913 passing yards, and completing 68 percent of his passes.

The 2016 matchup was the craziest and most memorable of the three games. Mayfield had three touchdown passes of over 40 yards, and the Sooners held on to win 45-40.

His NFL career has been less glamorous, though he seems to have found a good situation as the signal-caller of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But he’ll always be a Sooner and forever be welcome to any Oklahoma game he wants to attend.

Gameday makes their picks shortly before kickoff at 12 p.m. But I don’t think anyone needs to tune in to see who Mayfield is picking to win the Red River Rivalry.