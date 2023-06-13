‘I Still Don’t Like You’: Baker Mayfield Hasn’t Moved On From Rodrigo Blankenship’s 2018 Rose Bowl Performance For Georgia

Videos by OutKick

Who could forget the 2018 Rose Bowl between Oklahoma and Georgia? I know former quarterback Baker Mayfield hasn’t, which he made clear in joking manner to former Georgia kicker Rodrigo Blankenship on Tuesday.

It was one of the best matchups we’ve seen in recent memory, Georgia and Oklahoma playing for a spot in the National Title game. The Sooners were full of talent, led by Baker Mayfield. The Bulldogs were just starting their reign of terror on college football with Jake Fromm and Sony Michel.

Fromm, the former Georgia quarterback, led his Bulldogs to a game-tying touchdown in the final three-minutes of regulation.

A classic game that needed overtime, Rodrigo Blankenship made a 38-yard field goal to send it to a second overtime period. After coming up short on their next possession behind Baker Mayfield, it was Jake Fromm’s turn to end the game in double-overtime.

It’s not like he had to do much on the second series. Sony Michel raced 27 yards for a touchdown in the second overtime to give No. 3 Georgia a 54-48 win over Oklahoma.

All of the glory goes to the Georgia offense during that game, but Blankenship nailing a 55-yard field goal was clutch for the Bulldogs.

Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship #98 of the Georgia Bulldogs makes a 55-yard field goal at the end of the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners in the 2018 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on January 1, 2018 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Baker And Rodrigo Reunite On The Tampa Bay Practice Field

Baker and Rodrigo were at the Tampa Bay facility on Tuesday working out during OTA’s. This looked like the first time these two had met since that classic Rose Bowl game. It didn’t take long for Baker Mayfield to bring up old times.

Rodrigo Blankenship with a warm welcome on his first day with the Bucs. Baker Mayfield says, "I still don't like you."



Blankenship's Georgia Bulldogs beat Baker Mayfield's Oklahoma Sooners in the 2018 Rose Bowl CFP Semifinal. #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/i3oeVyKM8H — Kyle Burger (@kyle_burger) June 13, 2023

Yes, Baker Mayfield was giving Rodrigo a playful jab, as the kicker hung around after the quick handshake. But you know that game still eats at Mayfield if he’s going to take the time to tell Rodrigo “I still hate you” five years later.

Baker has made his way around the NFL, so I wonder how many former Georgia players from that 2018 team he’s had to say the same think to. It has to be a lot, because the Bulldogs are still churning out NFL prospects.

Can you imagine the first time Stetson Bennett and Baker Mayfield get together? Now that would be a conversation I’d love to overhear.