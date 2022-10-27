Baker Mayfield Hits A New Low With The Carolina Panthers

Baker Mayfield’s status with the Carolina Panthers isn’t in a good place.

It was announced earlier in the week that no matter what happened with Mayfield and Sam Darnold that PJ Walker would continue to start.

The former XFL QB has been pressed into service after Mayfield suffered an ankle injury, and he’s played reasonably well. Due to the fact Mayfield has been awful all season, the Panthers have made the decision to stick with Walker.

Now, Mayfield has been relegated to taking “most of the scout-team reps” ahead of the Sunday matchup against the Falcons.

Yes, a former first overall pick is taking scout team reps, despite being a likely go Sunday.

Steve Wilks said Baker Mayfield took most of the scout-team reps and should be available Sun. vs. ATL.

Mayfield went from being the first overall pick in the draft and the face of the Browns to taking scout team reps for the Panthers.

The Oklahoma Sooners legend is definitely down bad, and that’s putting it lightly. He went from winning the Heisman to being PJ Walker’s backup for the time being.

It turns out talking a big game isn’t enough to secure a starting spot on the field.

Baker Mayfield has put up awful numbers in 2022.

So far, Mayfield has been an utter disaster this season. In five games with the Panthers, he’s thrown for 962 yards and four touchdowns. He also threw four interceptions and completed less than 55% of his passes.

As a starter in 2022, Mayfield is 1-4. When you don’t have a QB capable of completing at least 60% of his passes, you’re simply not going to win in the NFL.

Now, he’s running the scout team for the Panthers defense and won’t start even if he’s healthy. This has to be a new low for the former top pick in the 2018 draft.

If Walker impresses against the Falcons, Baker Mayfield might end up on the bench for a long time.