Baker Mayfield Already Frustrated With Panthers Fans After Boos?

Baker Mayfield’s tenure as a Carolina Panther hasn’t gotten off to the best of starts as the Panthers now sit at 1-3 on the year following their home loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Some Carolina fans decided to show their frustrations by booing the offense, which Mayfield, unsurprisingly, had a snarky reaction to.

While trailing 20-10 in the fourth quarter, boos reigned down after the Panthers failed to pick up even one first down on a critical drive. The drive ended with Carolina turning the ball over on downs, which is precisely when some fans had seen enough.

The Panthers ended up getting the ball back and putting together a scoring drive, but only after the Cardinals put the game out of reach.

Mayfield was asked after the game if the booing from the crowd affected him, in which he certainly did not say no.

Asked if the boos affected him, Mayfield replies: "Did we go down and score a touchdown after they started booing? Yes." — Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 2, 2022

Baker Mayfield And The Panthers Facing A Critical Stretch

On the one hand, Mayfield’s comment is a bit odd given that the touchdown he’s referring to came when the game was already out of reach. On the flip side, Mayfield is someone who always wears his emotions on his sleeve and was undoubtedly motivated by his own team’s fans booing him and the Panthers’ offense.

Mayfield was rightfully frustrated after the game having thrown for less than 200 yards and two interceptions to go with his lone touchdown pass.

If the Panthers start winning, fans will get behind Mayfield, but comments like this while sitting at 1-3 on the year won’t go over well.

Carolina has a tough stretch of games coming up with the 49ers, Rams, and Buccaneers on the slate. It goes without saying that it’s a monumental stretch for the Panthers as fans, and now their quarterback seems frustrated already.