Baker Mayfield is already in prime form with the media just a few weeks into the season.

The Carolina Panthers have limped to a disappointing 1-3 record to start the season, and Mayfield’s play has been far from great.

Given the fact he’s struggling, it’s more than fair for reports to ask some questions. Just don’t ask about his passes getting batted down at the line of scrimmage.

“If you have a drill for me let me know,” Mayfield responded when asked why he doesn’t work on drills to prevent batted passes.

Baker Mayfield is asked why he doesn’t do drills to prevent batted balls.

Baker: “If you have a drill for me let me know.”#Panthers pic.twitter.com/XwqP38EP9D — Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) October 5, 2022

Mayfield might want to check himself before he decides to get snippy with a reporter. I’m not sure who he thinks he is, but he’s done nothing to justify acting like he’s above being questioned.

Through four games, Mayfield has thrown for only 747 yards and averages a measly 186.8 passing yards a game. He’s also only thrown four touchdowns to three interceptions.

Baker Mayfield gets snippy with a reporter. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Maybe he at least has a nice completion rate, right? Wrong. Mayfield has completed just 54.7% of his passes for the 1-3 Panthers.

Yet, he thinks a reporter asking a question about batted passes is where the line needs to be drawn. A bit ridiculous, no?

The Panthers are 1-3 as Baker Mayfield struggles. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

It’s a new year and a new team, but it’s the same Mayfield four games into the 2022 campaign. It sounds like the Panthers are in for a long season.