Baker Mayfield Breaks Silence On Losing Starting Job

Baker Mayfield is trying to stay upbeat after losing his starting job.

PJ Walker has been named the starter for the Carolina Panthers against the Atlanta Falcons, and whether Mayfield is healthy or not after hurting his ankle, he’s no longer QB1 for the time being.

That means Baker Mayfield will be watching from the bench, but he’s not trying to get too down.

Panthers QB Baker Mayfield lost the starting job to PJ Walker. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

“It’s one of those things. It’s one of those new things. You just have to roll with the punches. It’s not my plan, obviously. I’m a competitor, but I’m rolling with the punches to help this team out in any way I can,” Mayfield told the media when talking about getting dropped on the depth chart, according to ESPN.

The former first overall pick further added, “I came here to win. If it’s my role to help PJ out from the sideline and help this defense out with scout team stuff, I’m gonna do it. And I’m gonna do it with everything I can.”

Baker Mayfield reacts to getting benched. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Will Baker Mayfield ever return to the starting role?

It’s not hard to understand why Mayfield has been relegated to the bench in favor of PJ Walker for at least this week.

The Panthers have been absolutely atrocious with Mayfield leading the offense. That’s not an opinion. That’s a statistical fact.

He’s thrown for 962 yards, four touchdowns, four interceptions and completed less than 55% of his passes. If you need someone to look at for the Panthers not being able to score at a high level, look no further than Baker Mayfield.

Baker Mayfield talks about losing the starting job. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

On the other hand, PJ Walker has appeared competent. In a surprising 21-3 win over the Buccaneers, Walker completed 72.7% of his passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns. When a guy is playing well, you don’t bench him. That’s especially true when you have five games of tape on the other guy, and it’s ugly.

Now, does that mean Baker might not eventually return to the starting role? Of course not. If Walker goes on a skid, Baker Mayfield could be right back under center as QB1. The Panthers are in a fluid state, and it’d be surprising if he didn’t get more snaps at some point this season.

The Carolina Panthers will start PJ Walker over Baker Mayfield. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

However, he’ll have to get used to the bench for now. At least he’s doing his best to not get snippy or negative.