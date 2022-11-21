Baker Mayfield Has Blunt Reaction After Losing To The Ravens

Baker Mayfield is under no illusion he played well in a Sunday loss to the Ravens.

Baltimore earned a tough 13-3 win over the Panthers, and Mayfield did absolutely nothing to help Carolina’s offense.

He finished the game with 196 passing yards and two interceptions on 21/33 passing.

The Ravens beat the Panthers 13-3 Sunday. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Afterwards, he didn’t attempt to sugarcoat the situation. When asked how he viewed his performance, the former first overall pick told the media, “Not good enough. We didn’t win the game. I say take care of the ball, but we have to make more plays,” according to ESPN.

He also told the media, “I’ll be honest with you. I put my heart and soul in this, and this sucks. I just hope everybody else feels the same way, to be honest with you. That’s how you turn things around. You have to care about it. You do.”

Baker Mayfield seems down bad.

Judging from his comments about how much the loss “sucks,” it kind of seems like Baker Mayfield is running out of fight left in the tank.

Those comments come off as a guy who has been broken by the situation he finds himself in. There was no real attempt to provide an optimistic spin.

Baker Mayfield reflects on losing to the Ravens. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

He just looked the media in the face, told them the loss “sucks” after he put so much into it and that he has to play better.

Does that sound like a guy that’s excited about the situation he finds himself in? Of course not. To his credit, he at least is taking responsibility. That’s what you want to see if you’re a member of the locker room.

Baker Mayfield reacts to terrible game against the Ravens. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Baker Mayfield has struggled all season long, and it seems unlikely he turns it around soon. Down the back half of the season, fans better be mentally prepared for several more losses.