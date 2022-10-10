Baker Mayfield Makes Bold Claim About His Job Security

Carolina Panthers QB Baker Mayfield isn’t worried about losing his job.

The Panthers fell to 1-4 after losing to the 49ers 37-15 Sunday, but Mayfield isn’t sweating. Despite the team looking awful on the field and the former Cleveland starter finishing the day with no touchdowns and an interception on 20/36 passing, he made it clear he hasn’t spent any time worrying about losing his job.

“Did you question my job? Cause I have not,” Mayfield told the press after another abysmal game for the Panthers.

Just so everyone is clear, Mayfield and the Panthers have been awful through five games, and the 1-4 record only tells part of the story.

The situation in Carolina only gets worse once you dig into the stats.

Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers fall to 1-4 after losing to the 49ers. (Photo by Mike Comer/Getty Images)

Baker Mayfield is putting up very disappointing numbers.

Mayfield has thrown for 962 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions through five games. He’s also only completing 54.9% of his passes.

You simply can’t win at a high level in the NFL when your quarterback is putting up those numbers. Seeing as how Mayfield was run out of Cleveland in favor of Deshaun Watson, it’s fair to ask whether or not his job should be in trouble in Carolina.

The good news for him is that the Panthers don’t really have anyone behind him. Sam Darnold is still hurt, Matt Corral is out for the year and that means P.J. Walker is QB2 for the time being.

Panthers QB Baker Mayfield is putting up very disappointing stats. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

Baker Mayfield might be confident that he’s not going to get benched, but with the numbers he’s putting up, he might want to check himself sooner than later.