Bailey Zappe Couldn’t Care Less About Taylor Swift, Makes Stance Crystal Clear

You won’t find New England Patriots QB Bailey Zappe rocking out at a Taylor Swift concert.

Swift has become a legit fixture in the NFL world since she started dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. It’s a relationship that doesn’t make much sense to me, but that’s a conversation for another time.

All we know for sure is the NFL is loving the free attention brought by the world’s most famous entertainer dating a star in the league.

However, not everyone seems to care at all. That’s the category the Patriots QB is in, and he made that clear ahead of playing the Chiefs this weekend.

Taylor Swift has taken the NFL world by storm since she started dating Travis Kelce. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Bailey Zappe doesn’t listen to Taylor Swift.

Zappe appeared on “Jones and Mego” and was asked point blank if he’s a Taylor Swift fan. Without hesitation, he hit back with, “No ma’am.”

“This is not a shot at Taylor Swift. I’m not not a fan. I just don’t listen to that music…I’m a country guy. That’s probably why after she transferred over to pop. I knew some of her old songs whenever she was in country. I don’t dislike her,” Zappe explained. He also masterfully sidestepped a question about whether or not Swift is a sellout.

You can listen to the entire exchange below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Mego: “Are you a Taylor Swift fan?”



Bailey Zappe: “No Ma’am” pic.twitter.com/qskUIIGMsN — Jones & Mego with Arcand (@JonesandMego) December 11, 2023

Zappe doesn’t rock out to Swift’s tunes.

The “Jones and Mego” crew certainly tried to bait Zappe into getting attacked by the Swifties – the most rabid fan base on the internet.

I once made a joke about Jake Gyllenhaal and Swift on X, and I had people in my mention for days taking shots at me. The Swifties are an army that swarms, overwhelms and destroys anyone who says anything less than glowing of T-Swift.

It just seems like Zappe couldn’t care less. He doesn’t have a personal beef with Swift. He just doesn’t listen to her music. He’s a country guy. Mad respect. Nothing gets the blood bumping like great country music. Whether it’s George Strait, Garth Brooks, Zach Bryan or Morgan Wallen, elite country music is unbeatable.

Of course, Taylor Swift started in country before transcending into a genre that is kind of hard to define. It’s a blend of pop, country and folk. Taylor Swift is so famous she pretty much created a new genre. It’s just not one Bailey Zappe cares about at all. That should certainly get the Swifties fired up ahead of the Sunday matchup.

Bailey Zappe doesn’t listen to Taylor Swift’s music. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Also, this might be a bit of a hot take, but there’s nothing wrong with admitting Swift has some great songs. There’s a weird segment of people on social media who seem dedicated to hating everything popular, and that includes Swift’s music. Don’t be a hardo. There’s a reason she’s the most popular entertainer on the planet.

It’s okay to admit she makes some solid tracks. I have no problem saying it. If you disagree, fire away at David.Hookstead@outkick.com and we can debate it!

As for Bailey Zappe, I’d recommend he not spend much time on social media if the Swifties decide to set their sites on him. That’s a headache nobody needs to deal with. Just go out and sling it and let her fans meltdown online if they want to.