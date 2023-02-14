Bad Week For Eagles Continues As Both Coordinators Leave Following Super Bowl Loss

Videos by OutKick

Just 48 hours after losing the Super Bowl, the Philadelphia Eagles’ coaching staff became organ donors for head-coach-needy teams.

Can the Eagles be back on the big stage next year? Well, it’s a tall task now that two of their key coordinators are gone.

Eagles Left With Massive Gaps In Coaching

Announced Tuesday, the Eagles lost both offensive coordinator Shane Steichen and defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon after they agreed to head coaching offers for the Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals, respectively.

Cardinals hire Jonathan Gannon as new head coach. pic.twitter.com/3v4Rjmhc2c — NFL (@NFL) February 14, 2023

It’s the first time since 1994’s San Francisco 49ers that a team lost their OC and DC following a trip to the Super Bowl.

While both coordinators were long rumored to be in the running for HC positions, the Eagles’ success in 2022-23 provided a sliver of incentive to stay for another campaign and “run it back.”

Instead, Steichen and Gannon decided to nab their HC positions, leaving the vengeful Eagles team and coaching staff on the lookout for new lead guys.

(ex) Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Former Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Gannon led a stacked Eagles defense to a 70-sack season but fell short in Super Bowl 57, largely in the second half after giving up a score with each Chiefs offensive drive. Coaching arguably the best defense in the league has its cache; translating it to an HC role is a different challenge. Just ask Brandon Staley and the Chargers.

Joining Arizona comes with the baggage of dealing with Kyler Murray, and until Gannon has a hot-shot OC to handle the $230.5 million QB, the team’s identity will be undefined.

Surprisingly, Steichen may have a better situation waiting for him in Indy.

With the second overall pick in the front office’s pocket and a solid cast of offensive skill players, Steichen’s success with the Eagles has a greater chance of translating than Gannon’s.

It’s a new era for Indy and Arizona, while Philadelphia is stuck having to pay the price for their departures.

This meant a lot to Shane Steichen.



The new @colts head coach got emotional while spending the first 3+ minutes of his opening press conference thanking those that helped him reach this position 🙏 pic.twitter.com/UC2Qin51MS — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 14, 2023