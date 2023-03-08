Bad Spot, But Look Towards This Team for a Win on the Ice

Videos by OutKick

Wild vs. Jets, 7:30 ET

Took another loss last night with a play on the Devils. It wasn’t a bad play – they had a lead with five minutes to play before they allowed two goals in the span of two minutes and ultimately fell short with a 4-3 loss at the hands of the Maple Leafs. I won’t call it a bad beat, it was unfortunate, but we move on. Now we are heading in the wrong direction and I need to stop the bleeding. Let’s do it today.

The Wild have been pretty kind to me with bets this season and I hope we can keep making money off of their games in this one. They are certainly a capable team but this might not be a good spot for them as they are coming off of a back-to-back, hard-fought game against the Calgary Flames last night. That game also went to overtime so we had a loss after 80 minutes of hockey. This is also a really strange travel spot for the Wild as they were in Canada then flew to Minnesota for one game and now have to go back to Canada. The Wild have been solid lately with four wins in their previous five games, but it was mostly due to the strength of their defense. They’ve allowed just five goals over their past five games. Unfortunately, their offense hasn’t been great during that stretch as they’ve scored just 10 goals over their past five games. They have owned the Jets this season winning both games by multiple goals. The Wild are just 4-4 in back-to-back games this season and have lost all four of their past games.

The Jets are struggling quite a bit right now. The inverse of the Wild, they’ve lost four of the past five games they’ve played. In addition all but one of those games have come at home. Looking back further, they’ve lost eight of their past ten games. They’ve actually been good at home this season but for whatever reason, they are in a slump right now. This is the last game they will play before they head back on the road so they really should want to take a victory in this one before they go on a tough stretch against the Panthers, Lightning, and Hurricanes. I assume Connor Hellebuyck will be in the net for the Jets. He’s been solid for the year but has really struggled lately. Over his past four games, he’s allowed 19 goals. He faced Minnesota twice this season, and as mentioned, he is 0-2 with 10 goals allowed to them. This might be a better spot for him, but I really wish he was in better form right now.

I can’t back the Jets in this one. I do think it is a better spot for them, but I’m going to play the Wild even with the rest disadvantage. They are playing better hockey and I think Hellebuyck has struggled too much for me to support. I’ll take the Wild at +115.

