Bad News, Fellas: Kaley Cuoco Says She’s Never, Ever Getting Married Again

Actress Kaley Cuoco has been married and divorced twice, which in today’s America, actually sounds about right. Seriously, who hasn’t?

But two strikes is more than enough, the former “Big Bang Theory” star told Glamour. She filed for divorce from professional equestrian Karl Cook back in September.

“I will never get married again,” Cuoco said. “Absolutely not. You can literally put that on the cover.”

Cuoco, 36, is indeed Glamour’s cover girl for the April 2022 issue. That’s one way to get men to run out and buy a women’s magazine without a second of hesitation. And we don’t even buy magazines anymore.

By the way, she is currently playing the lead in “The Flight Attendant,” HBO Max’s excellent comedy-drama series that’s entering its second season.

So that’s the good news: You can still catch Cuoco doing her best work. But don’t plan on catching her if you hope to put a ring on it.

April cover star #KaleyCuoco gives us the low down on how she feels about marriage.https://t.co/zCPuNu2iaf — Glamour (@glamourmag) April 14, 2022

That said, there is still hope, gentlemen. While she said she’s done with marriage, she appears more than willing to date.

“I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership,” she told Glamour. “I believe in love because I’ve had incredible relationships. I know that they’re out there. I like being someone’s partner and having that companionship.”

In other words, her heart can still be won. And that news alone is likely putting her many male followers in a hot, dense state.