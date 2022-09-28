Backup Stadium For Bucs, Chiefs Decided Due To Hurricane Ian

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are at risk of having their Sunday night game relocated as a result of Hurricane Ian.

And the NFL has taken measures to ensure their primetime game goes on as expected.

As of now, Week Four’s contest between the Bucs and Kansas City Chiefs, a hyped rematch of Super Bowl 55, is still scheduled to be held at Raymond James Stadium. But, the game may be relocated to the Minnesota Viking’s home venue, U.S. Bank Stadium, if the severity of Hurricane Ian persists.

According to NFL exec Jeff Miller, there is no change to the #Bucs–#Chiefs game on Sunday as of now. They are discussing all matters with local authorities. Should Hurricane Ian force a change, the game would be played in Minnesota at US Bank Stadium. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 28, 2022

Hurricane Ian was elevated to a Category 3 on Wednesday, increasing the likelihood of the neutral-site game.

Minnesota will be on the road (or in the skies) to take on the New Orleans Saints this Sunday. The Vikes square off with New Orleans from Northumberland Development Project in London for an overseas contest. This leaves their venue open for the Sunday night game.

HURRICANE IAN CAUSES FLORIDA TO MOVE GAME WITH EASTERN WASHINGTON

As of current reporting, there’s been no official announcement on relocating the Bucs-Chiefs game.

“This is only a contingency,” NFL executive vice president Jeff Miller said on Wednesday, as relayed by NFL Network’s Jeff Darlington, “but we will remain nimble and adaptable.”

Earlier this week, the Buccaneers moved all of their team’s activities to Miami-Dade County. Tampa Bay used the Dolphins’ facilities to work around Hurricane Ian.

Raymond James Stadium in Tampa feeling the effects of Hurricane Ian this afternoon @FSWNRayJay pic.twitter.com/9FIEfIr91J — WeatherSTEM (@WeatherSTEM) September 28, 2022