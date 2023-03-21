Backing USA Over Japan In World Baseball Classic Final

Videos by OutKick

First pitch for the 2023 World Baseball Classic Championship between Team USA and Team Japan is 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 21st at loanDepot park in Miami.

Courtesy of MLB.com.

USA advanced to the World Baseball Classic championship by thumping Cuba 14-2. Trea Turner was USA’s star in the semifinals, hitting 3-for-5 with 2 HRs and 4 RBI.

A pair of St. Louis Cardinals pitchers Adam Wainwright and Miles Mikolas combined for 8 innings, allowing 2 ER on 11 H and 1 BB with 4 K vs. Cuba in the semifinals.

Arizona Diamondbacks RHP Merrill Kelly is USA’s projected starter for the final. Kelly is making his 2nd start in the WBC. His 1st start was in pool play vs. Colombia, pitching 3 innings with 2 ER on 4 H, 2 BB and 1 K in USA’s 3-2 win.

Japan’s semifinals 6-5 win over Mexico was a thriller. Mexico took a 3-0 lead in the 3rd inning with a Luis Urias 3-run blast. Japan then tied it up when Masataka Yoshida hit a 3-run dinger of his own.

Mexico put together a 2-run rally in the top of the 8th inning to take a 5-3 lead. Japan got one back in the bottom of the 8th. Then Japan walked it off in the bottom of the 9th thanks to Munetaka Murakami’s 2-run double.

The Japanese call on Munetaka Murakami's walk-off is as good as it gets 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/7w98SFIyFT — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 21, 2023

Japan gives LHP Shōta Imanaga the nod for the World Baseball Classic championship. Imanaga will be an “opener” for Japan and is making his 1st start in the WBC.

Imanaga has 4 IP in two appearances with 1 ER, 1 HR, 3 H, 0 BB and 5 K. Don’t be surprised if Japan sends MLB aces Shohei Ohtani and Yu Darvish to the mound at some point in the WBC final.

World Baseball Classic Odds (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: USA (-125) , Japan (+105)

, Japan (+105) Run Line: USA -1.5 (+125), Japan +1.5 (-140)

Total — 10 — Over: -115, Under: -105

The only way I might fade USA is if their odds are outrageously high. But, they aren’t. If the New York Yankees are -125 favorites over the Baltimore Orioles next month, I’d hammer the Yankees.

Granted, the gap between USA and Japan isn’t as big as the Yankees and Orioles. Japan was the 3rd favorite to win the WBC entering the tournament behind the Dominican Republic and USA.

However, when you look at USA’s lineup, it’s hard to picture these dudes losing. Especially if Japan isn’t starting Ohtani or Darvish. USA is full of stars including Mike Trout and Mookie Betts.

Mike Trout and Mookie Betts celebrate after USA defeated Venezuela in the 2023 World Baseball Classic at loanDepot Park in Miami. (Daniel Shirey/WBCI/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Aside from a 3-2 outing against Colombia, USA has scored at least five runs in every other game. USA pelted Cuba for 14 runs and beat Venezuela 9-7 in the quarterfinals.

That said, I wouldn’t bet a lot of money on USA here. Japan is undefeated in the WBC and has a better ERA (4.33-2.33), opponent’s batting average (.265-.181), and OPS (.986-.969) than USA.

You could even argue Japan should be the favorite to win the WBC championship. But, the sportsbooks know the public is going to be all over the Americans at this short number.

Also, USA’s pitching is underwhelming. The good American MLB pitchers don’t want to get hurt in the WBC. Why else is Gerrit Cole, Jacob deGrom or Justin Verlander not pitching?

This could’ve been summed up quicker by saying “I’m going for the home team” and “there’s nothing else to bet until the Sweet 16 later this week”.

BET: Team USA (-125) moneyline in the World Baseball Classic championship

Team USA’s moneyline price vs. Team Japan in the World Baseball Classic final from DraftKings Sportsbook as of Tuesday, March 21st on 11:45 a.m. ET.

