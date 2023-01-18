Back the Over in Penguins vs. Senators

Penguins vs. Senators, 7:00 ET

I had a play in the NHL last night and actually made it a double play. Yesterday we took home the moneyline with the Wild, but we pushed on the total as the Wild scored an empty netter in the final seconds and took the game to six. I would’ve swept both if that one didn’t come in the closing seconds. Not a big deal, I’ll take a 1-0-1 night over a 1-1 night any day. Let’s see what we have in this one.

The Penguins are having a nice campaign this season but they are struggling with their backup goalie. He is the guy they are sending into the net tonight. Goalie Casey DeSmith will mind the net and he’s allowed at least two goals in five of his past six games. He allowed three goals in just seven minutes just over a week ago. On the season, he is allowing 3.10 goals per game. In seventeen starts this season, he’s allowed three or more goals in eleven of those games. This, in my opinion, puts the Penguins behind the eight ball to start the game. They still have Sydney Crosby, one of the best to ever lace up the skates, but he can’t do everything for them. The Penguins also come into this game in not great form – losing two of their past five and their win was an OT victory over the Ducks.

The Senators are not a very good squad and are also in very bad form right now. They have lost four of their past five games and allowed at least three goals in four of their past five games. I did put a bet on them the other day against Nashville, but they couldn’t find the net at all. They are sending Cam Talbot, their starting goalie to the crease today, but he’s not been doing them many favors this season. Over his past 14 games, he has allowed three or more goals in eight games. He’s had only one good game in that stretch – a shutout against the Ducks. Outside of that, he’s allowed at least two goals in each game. I think it is possible that he can perform well against the Penguins, but I think it is more likely he allows two or three goals at this point.

I am going to play the over 6 in this game at -120. I also think the right side of this game is the Senators, but honestly that is more of a guess than anything. The team totals are too high to play for me so I’ll take my shot on just the over. Maybe a sprinkle of over 6.5 and Senators parlay at +300 is in order.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024