Back The Better Offense, And Goalie, In Oilers Vs. Maple Leafs

Oilers vs. Maple Leafs, 7:00 ET

It truly was a bad beat yesterday on the ice for me. In a game that had five goals with just 45 seconds to play, the Blackhawks were able to squeak one in to tie the game and then we had no chance as they tied the game up and sent it to overtime where the seventh and final goal came. It was unfortunate as the under still seems like it was the correct side even if it wasn’t the correct outcome. Alas, we get back at it today.

The Oilers have been really good at home and are looking to make a playoff run this season. They are lead by Connor McDavid who is having an outstanding season with 124 points, 54 goals, and 70 assists – all team highs. McDavid is clearly the engine that makes the Oilers run and he is showing no signs of slowing down this year. Can the Maple Leafs neutralize him? I’m not quite sure. The Oilers have been playing very good hockey lately, winning four of their past five games. More than anything, to me, it has been their defense stepping up and making a difference. I’ve been impressed that they’ve held teams to just two goals in three of their past five contests. Stuart Skinner is listed as likely to be in the net today. He is having a nice campaign with a 2.84 goals against per game average. He did face the Maple Leafs last week and only allowed two goals in an Oilers victory.

The Maple Leafs are having a good season themselves with a 39-17-8 record, and that is punctuated by a stellar home record of 23-6-4. They are playing rather inconsistent hockey right now – I won’t say it is bad, it is just a bit unpredictable hockey. They’ve alternated wins and losses over their past five games, but all of those were on the road. Now they are back at home after a nice rest break having not played since Saturday. You’d have to imagine they want revenge on the Oilers after the 5-2 loss they had in Edmonton just 10 days ago. They are going to try something different this time and put Matt Murray in the net and hope he can be the key to them winning this game. Murray is having a good season with a .908 save percentage. He has allowed four goals in the past three contests that he’s started though so I have a bit of concern as he is facing a talented offense in Edmonton.

I think if the Maple Leafs were starting Ilya Samsonov, I’d have a lot more faith in them, but they aren’t they are putting Murray in the net. Murray has the capability to be a good goalie and could respond from being at home, but I think Edmonton has the edge in this game and am happy to play them at plus money. I’ll take the Oilers at +110 to win this game.

