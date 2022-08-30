Back Singer, Royals Tonight

What a joke these White Sox are becoming. They are below .500 and have lost four consecutive games. They are quickly falling out of contention for the division and probably the wild card as well. They’ve done okay against the Royals this year, so maybe they can take this series. Unfortunately, I think they lose tonight and I think they are going to fall further in the race.

Lucas Giolito is starting tonight for the White Sox. He has really struggled this season. For whatever reason, he has a 5.14 ERA after being in the three’s the previous two seasons. One clear spot for his struggle is home starts. In his home outings, he has allowed 40 earned runs in 53.2 innings. He has allowed at least four earned runs in all but one home start since May. He has also allowed 13 earned runs in 15 innings at home in August. Things are clearly not getting better in terms of his individual performance. One thing to note though is that the White Sox have won four of the last five Giolito starts.

The reason I think Kansas City wins tonight though is Brady Singer. Whatever has clicked for Singer since the start of July, they have to want to keep it going. He has thrown 63 innings and allowed just 15 earned runs in that span. This month has been really strong too. In his past four starts, he has 26.1 innings and just four earned runs. His last tough start was against the White Sox, it was at the beginning of the month, and even in that he went six innings and allowed four earned runs, so it wasn’t terrible. The Royals have also won eight of the last 10 games that Singer has started.

I’m taking the Royals tonight. I think that Singer will put them in a position to win. The White Sox seem to have lost any motivation and Giolito is pitching so poorly at home. Back the Royals at +120 tonight.