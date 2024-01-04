Back Bruins In Battle With Penguins

Videos by OutKick

Penguins vs. Bruins, 7:00 ET

I did it! I finally got a win in a hockey game! My excitement for one victory may not be totally warranted. After all, it isn’t like I have lost every single game I’ve given this year, but during those dark stretches of gambling, that is kind of what it feels like. In any case, I want to try and use this as a catapult for us to jump off of and get on a roll. Tonight, I’m looking at one of the nationally televised games between the Penguins and the Bruins.

I was wrong about the Penguins in a game they played the other day against the Capitals. In that one, I thought they would be able to win the game based on their current form, the Capitals playing poorly, and the Penguins had the better goalie. Not only did I expect a Penguins win, I expected somewhat of a blowout. Neither took place as the Penguins lost the game 4-3. Now the Penguins travel to Boston in hopes of winning against one of the best teams in the league. This is the first of three games between the two squads. Both teams have strong defenses so you would expect this to be a bit of a low-scoring game. The Penguins have been playing well offensively lately though as they have scored at least three goals in all of their past five games. The only losses have come when they’ve given up four or more goals. Essentially this is showing that if their defense comes to play and their goalie can hold the opponent down, they win. If the defense slips up at all they lose.

PHILADELPHIA, PA – NOVEMBER 25: Sidney Crosby #87, Jake Guentzel #59, and Kris Letang #58 of the Pittsburgh Penguins huddle against the Philadelphia Flyers at the Wells Fargo Center on November 25, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

That Pittsburgh defense is in for a tough assignment tonight as they take on the Bruins, a team that has put up at least four goals in each of their past four games. The Bruins are scoring 3.22 goals per game and really shining during the Power Play. This season, Boston has scored on 27.5% of their Power Play opportunities. Conversely when they are shorthanded, they aren’t allowing a lot of goals to opponents, shutting down about 86% of opportunities. The Penguins are not a good Power Play team so that also bodes well for the Bruins. On the season, the Bruins have only lost two games on their home ice. They’ve had another three that they lost in overtime or a shootout for an overall record of 11-2-3. The expectation is that Jeremy Swayman will be in the goal tonight. He’s been outstanding this season with the third-fewest goals allowed per game and the second-highest save percentage.

The line is a bit higher than I normally like to give out but I’m going to play the Bruins tonight at -148. I think they can take down the Penguins in this game. I wouldn’t be surprised to see under 6, but the way the offenses have been playing on both sides, an over wouldn’t be a shock either. I also think that the puck line is in play here, but it could be a very competitive game. I’ll stick with just the money line and take the Bruins at -148.

