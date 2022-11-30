Brad Pitt And Margot Robbie’s New Movie Looks Like An Epic Ride

“Babylon” with Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie looks like it’s going to be an incredibly fun time.

The plot of the film with the two Hollywood stars is simply, “Outsized ambition and outrageous excess leads to the rise and fall of multiple dreamers in 1920s Los Angeles.”

Doesn’t sound like much, right? Well, the latest preview is a shot of electricity to the soul. Give it a watch below.

This is the perfectly crafted trailer, and it perfectly sets the tone for “Babylon.” I’ll tell you why. The trailer takes you on a journey.

It starts off with a lot of energy, very little seriousness and seems to be all about the party. Then, you can sense things go dark and it becomes clear there’s a lot more going on than meets the eye.

“Babylon” with Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie looks incredible. (Credit: Screenshot/YouTube Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S0EREbsdy-U)

For many many people who try to make it in Hollywood, they find out real fast how much a facade the whole thing is. Would anyone like to place a bet on whether or not that’s pretty much the central theme of “Babylon“?

Judging from the trailer, that’s exactly what the movie will be about.

Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie are powerhouse talents.

Any film with Pitt and Robbie is destined to be a hit. You simply can’t put that kind of talent on screen together and not make a hit.

We’re talking about two of the biggest names in the industry, especially Pitt. He’s been famous for decades and his work speaks for itself.

The man pumps out hit after hit, and it seems safe to assume “Babylon” will be the latest addition.

For those of you interested, you can catch “Babylon” starting Christmas Day. I’ll definitely be checking it out.