The B-21 Raider has arrived, and it’s just as beautiful as patriotic Americans had hoped.

Our newest stealth bomber was unveiled Friday, and while the specifications on the secretive plane designed by Northrop Grumman are classified, one look at the beast tells you everything you need to know.

The B-21 Raider is tasked with hitting any one, anytime and anywhere we choose.

Unveiled today, the B-21 Raider will be a dual-capable, penetrating-strike stealth bomber capable of delivering both conventional and nuclear munitions. The B-21 will form the backbone of the future Air Force bomber force consisting of B-21s and B-52s.(U.S. Air Force photo) pic.twitter.com/X6KSU7sy6U — U.S. Air Force (@usairforce) December 3, 2022

The B-21 Raider will fill the role of the B-2, which had been the most-advanced plane in the history of the globe before the sixth-generation bomber arrived.

What kind of weapons can our enemies expect to fall on their heads thanks to the B-21? The plane can be outfitted with nuclear and conventional weapons, just like the B-2.

B-21 Raider unveiled. (Credit: Northrop Grumman/Twitter)

Just in case you didn’t already know, American technology is second to none, and all politics aside, our military remains the crown jewel of the world.

Not only do we have the best military on the planet, but our technology gap is comically large. China is our largest military rival, and the Chinese can’t even sniff tech used in the B-2, F-35 or F-22. Now, we have a sixth-generation bomber before they even have any kind of long-range stealth technology.

Again, the gap is comical.

The B-21 Raider is unveiled during a ceremony at Northrop Grumman’s Air Force Plant 42 in Palmdale, California. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

I hope our enemies can’t sleep at night knowing, once again, America is ready to rock and roll at a moment’s notice. God bless this beautiful country.

P.S.: How many UFO sightings do we think the B-21 was responsible for during testing? Probably a lot!