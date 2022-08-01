Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri has reportedly been killed in a massive American operation.

News broke late Monday afternoon that President Joe Biden would address the nation to announce “a successful counterterrorism operation” in Afghanistan.

Tonight at 7:30 PM ET, President Biden will deliver remarks on a successful counterterrorism operation. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 1, 2022

Shortly after the news broke that Biden would address the country about a scumbag terrorist being blown to bits, news started to leak out the target of the successful strike was Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri.

Source just told me AQ chief and bin laden successor, Ayman Zawahiri, has been smoked. Hope it’s true. Rest in pieces. — Eli Lake (@EliLake) August 1, 2022

Hearing chatter that it could be Al Qaeda leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri. —taken out by a CIA drone strike in Afghanistan. Waiting on official confirmation. Would be a very big counter-terrorism get. https://t.co/bu4jUGsQ18 — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) August 1, 2022

UPDATE: Multiple US officials report that al Qaida leader Aiman Al-Zawahiri was the intended target of the strike in Kabul and that he is believed to have been killed in the strike. — Alex Plitsas 🇺🇸 (@alexplitsas) August 1, 2022

Unofficial Sources: Ayman al-Zawahiri have been killed in a drone strike in #Kabul — Koshish Bestani (@Koshish_Bestani) August 1, 2022

If the early reports are accurate that we just iced al-Zawahiri, it is a great day to be an American. He was every bit as bad as Bin Laden and took over AQ when a team of Navy SEALs blasted the terrorist leader’s head apart in a Pakistani compound.

Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri reportedly killed in Afghanistan. (Photo by Visual News/Getty Images)

The terrorist leader has unleashed evil all over the world and sought to kill and harm as many innocent people as possible.

Now, they’re probably looking for his body parts after a drone flying in the sky delivered justice.

Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri reportedly killed in Afghanistan in a drone strike. (Photo by CNN via Getty Images)

Let this be a reminder to all of America’s enemies. If you kill our people, we will hunt you down and make sure justice is delivered one way or another. That’s a guarantee you can take to the bank.