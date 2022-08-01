Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri has reportedly been killed in a massive American operation.
News broke late Monday afternoon that President Joe Biden would address the nation to announce “a successful counterterrorism operation” in Afghanistan.
Shortly after the news broke that Biden would address the country about a scumbag terrorist being blown to bits, news started to leak out the target of the successful strike was Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri.
If the early reports are accurate that we just iced al-Zawahiri, it is a great day to be an American. He was every bit as bad as Bin Laden and took over AQ when a team of Navy SEALs blasted the terrorist leader’s head apart in a Pakistani compound.
The terrorist leader has unleashed evil all over the world and sought to kill and harm as many innocent people as possible.
Now, they’re probably looking for his body parts after a drone flying in the sky delivered justice.
Let this be a reminder to all of America’s enemies. If you kill our people, we will hunt you down and make sure justice is delivered one way or another. That’s a guarantee you can take to the bank.