Axios Consults ‘Experts’ To Suggest ‘Bare Minimum Mondays’ Aren’t A Good Career Move: Waiting To Confirm Water Is Wet

Prepare to be astonished. The Big J’s over at Axios have done some heavy-lifting and in turn, delivered eye-opening results about the workforce. With the assistance of employment “experts,” Axios has concluded that mailing it in at your job is not an ideal way to move up the corporate ladder.

In fact, participating in TikTok’s “bare minimum Mondays,” may actually derail your career.

Who’d have thought?

Next thing you know, they’re going to tell us that showing up on time and completing assignments are qualities of people who keep their jobs and often get promoted. But we’ll probably have to wait until mid-summer or early-fall for that hard-hitter.

Here’s the backstory:

A bunch of snowflakes are complaining about “Sunday scaries,” – anxiety over having to work on Monday. Axios cites a recent study from LinkedIn and Headspace that found that nearly 75% of working Americans say they experience the Sunday scaries.

In turn, their lazy asses are mailing it in at their jobs on Mondays. Fittingly, they’re citing mental health as the reason and not pure laziness. “Self-care” is being trumpeted instead of “hard work.” How else do you expect them to cure those Sunday scaries?

Bare Minimum Mondays Aim To Combat Sunday Scaries

Per Marisa Jo Mayes’ TikTok as relayed by Axios: “I was physically sick with stress and I couldn’t produce anything because of the level of burnout I had reached.”

Oh, you poor things. Marisa and the like can’t bare the thought of having to do something in exchange for a paycheck.

To combat those scaries, Mayes turned to half-assed Mondays bare minimum Mondays.

OutKick’s Hayley Caronia previously addressed this soon-to-be-dead trend:

*If “Sunday scaries” hasn’t jumped to the front of the list of your fantasy football team names, you’re doing something wrong.

Axios seemingly wasn’t sure where to stand on bare minimum Mondays or how to report it, so they brought the experts in to determine how participating in BMM will likely hurt your employment status.

Axios contacted “experts” to confirm that participating in “bare minimum Mondays” isn’t great for job security. Photo c/o Getty Images.

Axios Uncovers Shocking Reality: Employers Want Employees To Work

On Monday morning, Axios delivered more than 500 words on “bare minimum Mondays” and specifically, how participating can backfire on employees. Axios said Mayes “has been called lazy and unmotivated and had her work ethic questioned.”

Shocking, I know. What would ever lead her employer to label her as such? It couldn’t possibly have anything to do with her, ya know, not working. And it almost certainly wouldn’t be related to her posting a TikTok advertising her lack of work, right?

Good thing experts were contacted to confirm our suspicions.

At this point, I have no idea what’s worse: people legitimately feeling as if it’s OK to half-ass their jobs on a regularly scheduled basis. Or if it’s Axios consulting with “experts” to come to the conclusion that bare minimum Mondays isn’t a good idea for people who prefer to stay employed.

Experts warn that although the "bare minimum Mondays" trend on TikTok can ease the "Sunday scaries," taking it too far may negatively impact your career.



The practice encourages doing just enough to get by and focuses on self-care.https://t.co/VB1QoDxmNY — Axios (@axios) May 1, 2023

Axios rolled their sleeves up and found some “experts” to weigh in on the BMM trend. They contacted Ivan Misner, founder of BNI, who told Axios that bare minimum Mondays could “totally backfire on employees” and “sets up people to fail in their role.” Misner then added: “Bare minimum Monday is a great way to get fired.”

This Misner guy gets it. Nice find, Axios.

Business advisor and executive coach Jay McDonald was next in line. He told Axios of bare minimum Mondays, that those who subscribe to the theory can “be vulnerable to layoff.” This was all the ammunition Axios needed to fire off the breaking news that one’s career could be derailed by bare minimum Mondays.

I was planning to contact Axios to see when readers should expect articles to drop on fire being hot, water wet and concerts loud. But then I realized it was Monday and I’ve already done my fair share of work for the day.

