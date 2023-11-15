Awkward: Raiders Praise Isaac Rochell And His Air Force Brother, Only To Release Him Hours Later

Videos by OutKick

Eeeeek!

The Las Vegas Raiders have released defensive end Isaac Rochell just hours after the team’s social media team released a video of him praising his older brother Matt, who is part of the U.S. Air Force.

It appears the internal communications amongst the Raiders staff is subpar, just like their 5-5 record.

The video, which was tweeted out on Tuesday after this past weekend’s Veteran’s Day, had Isaac talking about the impact his older brother had on him.

“It kind of puts things in perspective. Like for him, he got to school, he had his phone taken away, went straight into basic training. So, for me seeing that, it kind of makes you take a step back. … They’re still in school, still playing football, but like I mentioned basic training, survival training, not having your phone when you’re 18, just getting to college. Those are all things that build calluses and make you a little bit tougher,” the now former Raider said about his brother’s initial run at the Air Force Academy before his 10-years of active service.

Isaac Rochell recognizes his brother's military and athletic contributions to the Air Force — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) November 14, 2023

THE RAIDERS TWEETED THE VIDEO ONLY TO RELEASE HIM

The emotional and inspiring video received hundreds of thousands of views.

And then just three hours later, Isaac Rochell was cut from the team.

The timing was just a bit awkward to say the least. The Raiders are now getting ripped on social media for the poor optics, with some even insinuating that they used Rochell because of the military connection.

Although that may be a bit of a stretch, one has to almost chuckle at the “you can’t make it up” bad timing of the whole situation.

This is objectively really bad timing. https://t.co/p9LWyB2PH6 — Isaac Christopher Rochell (@isaacrochell91) November 14, 2023

ROCHELL TRIED TO HAVE SOME FUN WITH IT

“This is objectively really bad timing,” the former Notre Dame defensive end tweeted with an almost comedic undertone.

Rochell was waived in order for the Raiders to make room on the roster for newly acquired cornerback Jack Jones. In a subsequent TikTok video, Rochell joked that November 14th isn’t a great day for him or his family, as he was also cut from the Cleveland Browns last year on the same date.

However, Rochell tried keeping things positive by saying that he hopes to return to the NFL and “the next chapter” of his life.

Meanwhile, it’s going to be a tough 24 hours for the Raiders social media team who has to deal with messages like this:

Someone needs to keep the social media team informed — The Rational Football League Show (@TheRFLShow) November 14, 2023

The Raider Way! Give praise and then cut! 😂 — Lord Dan Val (@LordDanVal) November 14, 2023