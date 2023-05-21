Avalanche’s Nathan MacKinnon Shoots A Brick At Nuggets Game

Videos by OutKick

Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon saw his season end someone prematurely in an opening-round loss to the Seattle Kraken. But that didn’t keep him from hitting up some kind of playoff atmosphere.

MacKinnon was on hand to see the Denver Nuggets take a 2-0 series lead over the Los Angeles Lakers. He didn’t just sit in the stands though, they made the poor guy shoot a free throw.

Hockey players are great athletes, but they’re not basketball players.

MacKinnon launched a brick square into the backboard.

Nathan MacKinnon takes the first shot. Looks like he’s sticking with hockey – and that’s fine by us 😉 pic.twitter.com/0hyRZeZuYH — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) May 19, 2023

Then they did him dirty by making him sign the ball for a lucky fan.

There’s no question that it wasn’t a pretty shot. However, if Nate Dogg was going to miss a shot like, he missed it in the best way.

If you’re taking a shot like that you have to hit the rim or backboard. You have to.

Had MacKinnon shot an airball in front of that Denver crowd, he’d have no choice but to waive his No-Move Clause and asked to be shipped out of town.

Fortunately, for MacKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche organization, he managed to do the minimum required to save face.

He’ll have some time to work on his shot after the Avs’ early exit. The team had a strong regular season, but come playoff they were missing a slew of key players. That included captain Gabriel Landeskog who missed all of this season and will miss all of next season due to a knee injury and surgery.

