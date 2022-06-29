Avalanche Champ Gabriel Landeskog Lets Two-Year-Old Use Trophy As Sippy Cup

Colorado Avalanche star Gabriel Landeskog is still drinking in the moment, days after winning the Stanley Cup.

Also partaking in the celebration is Landeskog’s two-year-old daughter, Linnea Rae, who was seen taking a drink from the trophy as her dad enjoyed custody of the prized award from home.

The rest of the NHL watched with envy as the toddler joyously used her new sippy Cup — an honor that hundreds of grown men in the NHL fought tooth-and-nail for, but fell short in accomplishing.

WATCH:

But the Avs got the job done, winning their first championship since 2001.

Colorado defeated back-to-back Stanley Cup champs, the Tampa Bay Lightning, in six games.

The Avs were elevated by Landeskog’s postseason performance: finishing with 11 goals and 11 assists in the Stanley Cup playoff.

As noted by TMZ, the Cup has come a long way since being dropped on the ice by Colorado’s Nicolas Aube-Kubel during the team’s celebration on Sunday.

Another angle of Nicolas Aube-Kubel tripping and denting the Stanley Cup ESPN pic.twitter.com/dmpojGsUGb — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) June 27, 2022

