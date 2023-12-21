Avalanche Broadcaster Mark Rycroft Accidentally Takes Swig From Colleague’s Spit Cup During A Broadcast

Videos by OutKick

Is there anything worse than the idea of accidentally taking a swig from the cup some other dude was using to catch his chew spit? I don’t know that there is. Having bamboo shoots jammed under your fingernails or being chopped to pieces by a maniac wielding a rusty machete is probably worse, but not by much. Unfortunately for Colorado Avalanche color commenator Mark Rycroft, he got a taste of what its like.

…to drink dip spit… not the bamboo or machete… fortunately…

Fellow Altitude TV personality Vic Lombardi shared the horrifying video of the moment Rycroft thought he was taking a sip of a delicious beverage, only to wind up with a mouthful of Avs play-by-play man Marc Moser’s spit.

It happened during a game several weeks ago according to Lombardi. The video starts with Rycroft taking a long swig from a cup.

An excruciatingly long sip when you know whats in it.

This video has been under lock and key for several weeks.



But it’s time.



As a form of penance for ⁦@RadioMoser⁩, we finally release the video of ⁦@RycroftMark⁩ taking a swig from Moser’s chew spitter DURING an Avalanche game.



Enjoy. And Merry Christmas. pic.twitter.com/h5LUD3W1Jf — Vic Lombardi (@VicLombardi) December 21, 2023

You can see the moment it hits him, and Rycroft could be seen trying to rinse his mouth out while Moser — a consummate pro — appears to continue on with the broadcast.

That might be the most incredible part. If you were in his position and one of your buddies accidentally performed an inadvertant Jackass stunt, you would probably laugh for at least 20 minutes. Not Moser. He kept that train on the tracks.

Also, a quietly hilarious part of that clip is Moser using a tissue to clean the lid of his spitter.

Just the thought of being in Rycroft’s position makes me dry heave. What a couple of pros though. It’s amazing that they managed to keep a lid on a goof like that for weeks.

This is just a good reminder to always check what you’re about to take a sip of before you do.

Lest you wind up with a mouthful of your buddy’s spit.

Follow on X: @Matt_Reigle