Autopsy Reveals Ohio Teen Murdered In LeBron James’ School Parking Lot Suffered Barbaric Death

The autopsy report from the murder of 17-year-old Ethan Liming in the parking lot of LeBron James’ school in Akron, Ohio reveals disturbing details that include Liming suffering a broken neck and a shoe imprint on his chest, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner.

The report also shows that Liming suffered blunt force trauma to the head, his occipital bone, which connects the cervical spine and protects the brain, was also broken. The teen also had a black eye and a laceration, according to the Akron Beacon Journal.

Akron police allege Donovan Jones, 21, Tyler Stafford, 19, and DeShawn Stafford Jr. 20, were playing basketball at LeBron James’ I Promise elementary school on June 2 when a group of teens that included Liming came to the school and began shooting a water gel bead toy gun at the three suspects.

Investigators have called Liming’s death senseless while also acknowledging that there was a confrontation caused by the use of the water gun that escalated to the point where Tyler Stafford stomped on the victim’s head multiple times before relocating Liming’s car to the other end of the lot, preventing Liming’s friends from taking the teen to the hospital.

A lawyer for DeShawn Stafford Jr. doesn’t dispute that the car was moved. Jonathan Sinn told local media outlets that the car was moved to prevent Liming and his friends from leaving the scene until the cops got there.

But when police arrived to find Liming’s body, the three murder suspects had fled the scene and were eventually apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Service. All three suspects now face murder charges and are being held in the Summit County Jail on $1 million bonds.

“My understanding is it wasn’t moved in an effort to try and prevent anyone from getting help,” Sinn said during an interview with the Beacon Journal. “It was more of a situation of, ‘You guys are going to stay here. You guys are gonna stay here until the cops come, you’re going to have to explain the situation.’ So they didn’t want the other boys taking off because they really felt they were in the right.”

Bill Liming, Ethan’s father, said his son’s friends did everything they could to help their friend.

“The people who murdered him didn’t like that and drove them away. They physically assaulted and beat the white child who was there with him. … Help did not arrive in time. They did the best they could to help him when they were there. My heart’s broken. We don’t want any other children, or anybody else, to be hurt in that area. It’s not safe. It’s not secure.”

Meanwhile, community leader LeBron has spent the rest of the month railing on abortion, Britney Griner’s imprisonment, and bragging about how he’ll soon have a hospital around the corner from the I Promise school.

His continued silence on Liming’s broken neck and shoe imprint on his dead body speaks volumes.