Autopsy Report Reveals Olympian Tori Bowie Died Due To Childbirth Complications

Olympian Tori Bowie’s autopsy has revealed that the 32-year-old died due to complications during childbirth.

“In consideration of the circumstances surrounding the death, and after examination of the body, toxicology analysis, and review of the available medical records, it is my opinion that the death of Frentorish Bowie, a 32-year-old black female, is the result of complications of childbirth,” associate medical examiner report reads,” Associate medical examiner Chantel Njiwaji wrote.

“The manner of death is natural.”

Police found Bowie in an Orlando area home on May 2. They were performing a wellness check after she had not been seen or heard from in several days.

They discovered the body of a woman who has since been identified as Bowie.

According to the autopsy, Bowie was approximately 8 months pregnant at the time of her death. There was also “evidence of decedent undergoing labor (crowning).”

The report says that possible complications include “respiratory distress and eclampsia.”

Additionally, toxicology reports came back negative.

Bowie was a three-time Olympic medalist and 2017 World 100-meter champion. The Mississippi native had her breakout performances at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio De Janeiro. There, she won silver in the 100-meter and bronze in the 200-meter. She was also part of the United States gold medal-winning 4x100m relay team.

In 2017, she came out on top in the 100-meter at the World Championships.

Tori Bowie’s 100m win at the World Championships in 2017 ❤️



She might be gone but she’ll never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/ZsTiCRnbJu — Owen Morris (@O2GB15) May 3, 2023

Bowie did not compete at the Tokyo Summer Olympics in 2021, and her final competitive appearance came in June 2022.

