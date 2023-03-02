Majority Of Australian Rugby Executives Against The Idea Of A Pride Round, Poll Shows

Videos by OutKick

Australia’s Sydney Morning Herald polled executives and senior managers in the National Rugby League (NRL) asking whether or not the league should adopt a pride round initiative. The overwhelming majority of those who responded were against the idea.

A total of 34 bosses were asked to participate in the poll, but of the 25 who did elect to participate, 82 percent told the publication that the NRL should not adopt a pride round.

The poll also asked the executives if they would introduce a dedicated pride jersey for their team. Of the 25 respondents, 57 percent said they would not add a pride jersey, according to Breitbart. The 38 percent of respondents who said they would adopt a pride jersey, but only if players consented to wear them.

Some players on the Manly Sea Eagles rugby team in Australia refused to wear pride jerseys last season. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Australian Rugby No Stranger To Pride-Involved Controversy

In July 2022, the Manly Sea Eagles announced that they would be wearing pride jerseys against the Sydney Roosters. A number of players were caught off guard by the announcement claiming the club never consulted them and seven players ultimately decided to boycott the game in protest after being told to wear the rainbow-themed jerseys.

“The Manly club did this without any consultation of the players, they did it without board approval, it didn’t get raised at board level,” TV host Paul Kent said at the time. “It’s basically a marketing decision and they just assumed that everything was ok.”

Cairns Taipans, a professional basketball team in Australia’s NBL, refused to wear gay pride-themed jerseys during their game against East Melbourne Phoenix in January of this year.

Multiple players reportedly voiced concerns about wearing the rainbow logo due to their religious beliefs, so the team as a whole elected not to wear the logo on their jerseys.