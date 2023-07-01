Australian Influencer Says She Was Kicked Out Of A Family Vacation For Wearing Bikinis After Getting A Boob Job

Videos by OutKick

Family vacations in the summer often involve hitting up bodies of water to cool down. Whether you’re headed to the ocean or out to a lake, packing swimwear is a must. For some that includes packing a few bikinis.

No big deal, right? Well, if you’re coming off of the disabled list due to a boob job and are looking to show off your new purchases on a family vacation you might find yourself being sent home. Australian influencer Caitlyn Rose has firsthand knowledge of such a vacation gone wrong.

Australian influencer was kicked out of a family vacation for wearing bikinis (Image Credit: Caitlyn Rose)

Caitlyn, who likes to overshare on TikTok from time to time, told her story recently of how she was kicked out of a family vacation for wearing a bikini. According to her story, she went on a summer camping trip with her boyfriend’s family shortly after having a boob job.

As she had done on prior family vacations, she packed a few bikinis for the camping trip and wore them. That turned out to be a mistake. It turns out that after her upgrades, someone in her boyfriend’s family was suddenly not a fan of her bikini look.

This person texted her boyfriend and let him know that they weren’t a fan of her bikinis any more. Caitlyn explained in her video, “I got kicked out of a family vacation for wearing a bikini. This is my storytime.”

“I wish I was joking about this, but I’m actually not. To put it into context, this was not long after I had healed from having a breast augmentation.”

Caitlyn Rose Didn’t Let A Hater In Her Boyfriend’s Family Slow Her Down

“We had this summer camping trip planned with a group of family and everything was going really well until my boyfriend received this odd text message from a certain member of his family,” Caitlyn continued.

“Basically the text message specifically said that no one feels comfortable having me around on this vacation because I wear bikinis.”

Caitlyn explains how she had always wore bikinis on these family vacations and that prior to her boob job there wasn’t an issue. The bottom line is that it turned into a whole attack on bikinis when the person really wanted to go after her new boobs.

@berealwithcaitlyn Do you think women wearing bikinis is offensive? Was i being shamed for my choice of surgery? ♬ original sound – BE REAL CAITLYN

What is Caitlyn supposed to do in this situation? She didn’t fork over her hard-earned money to have her breasts enhanced to then start wearing t-shirts.

So she got kicked out of a family vacation. And she’s probably not welcome to any future vacations so long as she insists on wearing bikinis.

Thankfully for her thousands of followers none of that has put a damper on her bikini wearing. Caitlyn’s still sporting the swimwear of her choice.

Getting kicked out of the family vacation for wearing bikinis is a blessing. Who wants to hangout with people who can’t handle someone wearing a bikini?