Australian Hurdler Michelle Jenneke Turns Heads With Vacation Pic

Michelle Jenneke is all the way back. The Australian hurdler made her return to stealing headlines a few weeks ago as she prepared for the Commonwealth Games.

She’s now making headlines while on a well deserved vacation. Jenneke is currently enjoying some down time in Santorini, Greece.

The picture Michelle Jenneke shared from her vacation shows her standing in water rocking a bikini with a big smile on her face.

The caption, “Safe to say I’m enjoying my time off” with a heart emoji says it all.

So close to the podium

Jenneke’s vacation comes after a very good showing at the Commonwealth Games, which ended on Aug. 8. She just missed out on making an appearance on the podium by a very slim margin.

Her time of 12.68 in the 100m hurdles came within 0.09 seconds from taking home a bronze medal at the event. The time was also 0.02 off of her personal record and 0.03 off the Games previous record.

The Games record for the 100m hurdles fell during the race as all of the top three runners beat it. Tobi Amusan took home the gold and set the new record with a time of 12.30 seconds.

Michelle Jenneke had this to say after her fifth-place finish in the final, “To back up my run from worlds, go fast with a slight headwind there… so really happy with that performance. It’s just tough when you’re racing a field of that quality. That’s the fastest race there has ever been at the Commonwealth Games.”

The competition on and off the track is a lot tougher than when Jenneke first started. It’s good to see that despite the increased abilities of her opponents that she’s able to hold her own.

Much like Michelle Jenneke’s hip shaking pre-race routine, her Instagram game is still headline worthy.