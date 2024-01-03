Australian Bodybuilder Paramedic Banned From Handling Certain Drugs After She Was Charged With Possession Of Steroids & Cocaine

Videos by OutKick

An Australian bodybuilder and paramedic has been suspended and banned from handling certain drugs if and when she returns to duty. The health regulators aren’t taking any chances after she was charged with possession of steroids and cocaine.

Marlette Le-Feuvre, a paramedic with the Queensland’s Ambulance Service, was hit with the restrictions by the Office of Health Ombudsman as they await the resolution of her charges. Police have charged her with six counts of possessing dangerous drugs.

The 31-year-old also faces charges of buying or possessing hazardous medicines or poisons, failing to properly dispose of a needle or syringe, and possessing anything used in the commission of a crime.

Le-Feuvre, who is “currently suspended from duty” according to the QAS, hasn’t yet entered pleas to the charges in court.

The OHO has gone ahead and banned her from possessing, supplying, administering, handling, dispensing, accessing or checking monitored medicine. This includes pain medications like opioids, amphetamines and psychostimulants, benzodiazepines and all codeine-containing products.

If Le-Feuvre hopes to resume her career as a paramedic, she’ll have to receive permission from the OHO in order to do so. On top of that she’ll have to work under the conditions outlined by the health regulators.

This Bodybuilder Paramedic Has A Bright Fitness Influencer Future Opening Up

Now news like this might put a damper on things for your everyday paramedic, but she isn’t an everyday paramedic. Le-Feuvre’s a bodybuilder too. And not just one of those pretend bodybuilders who lifts for fun.

She’s competes, and has done so in multiple competitions around the world. In November, she competed at the Caribbean Grand Prix in the Bahamas, where she represented Australia.

Le-Feuvre then took her talents to the Amateur Olympia competition in Orlando and placed sixth. That’s right, she isn’t coming home empty-handed.

She’s making her way to the US to live her dreams and take home a top ten spot. She said of her experience in Orlando, “Extremely proud to represent Australia as an Amateur.”

The timing and circumstances surrounding Le-Feuvre’s charges weren’t reported. But I’m calling a flagrant foul on law enforcement if they busted her within a couple of weeks of competition.

That’s a dirty move in my book. But one she’ll have no problems navigating her way through, as her final post on of 2023 on Instagram – where she’s carving out a place for herself as a fitness influencer – suggests.

Le-Feuvre said in the caption, before editing it, “I fkn love my life.”

Why wouldn’t she be loving life? These are the kinds of headlines that, if played correctly, can lead to huge brand building success.

It’s all lining up for her, all Marlette Le-Feuvre has to do now is run with it. Grab 2024 by the reins and hold on tight.