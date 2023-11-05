Auston Matthews Continues Hot Streak With Unprecedented ‘Bra Trick’

Videos by OutKick

Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs has been one of the hottest players in the early going of this NHL season. On Saturday night against the Buffalo Sabres, he scored his third hat trick of the year through just 11 games.

However, this hat trick was no ordinary hat trick.

No, this was a rare “bra trick.”

That’s right. Some excited female Leafs fan (although it’s Canada, so you never can be too sure up there) was going home with one less undergarment than she arrived at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena with.

After Matthews potted his third of the night — which happened to knot the game at 4 a piece — hats and at least one brazier rained down onto the ice.

When you dont have a hat to throw for a hat trick… 😳😂 pic.twitter.com/fF3K1vJ3Rw — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) November 5, 2023

Wow, that’s incredible. Definitely not something you see every day.

You know what else is incredible? Despite the bra trick, the Leafs still lost to the Sabres by a score of 6-4.

While the Leafs are having some struggles in aspects of their game, are currently 4th in the Atlantic Division.

Matthews has himself quite a points haul, even if it’s a slightly deceptive one. He has 11 goals and 4 assists for 15 points through 11 games. However, keep in mind, he has three hatricks so the bulk of those goals were concentrated in just 3 games.

I’m sure the Leafs will take it, but they probably wouldn’t mind seeing Auston Matthews spread his scoring out a little bit.

I’m sure they’d also prefer to stick a game in the win column if their star player scores a bra trick too.

But, hey, at least it’s the first time in over 50 years that fans in Toronto got to see the Cup(s) on their home ice.

Follow on X: @Matt_Reigle