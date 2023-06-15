Austin Reaves Inks Shoe Deal With Chinese Apparel Company Rigorer

Videos by OutKick

After a breakout second season with the Los Angeles Lakers, Austin Reaves has signed a shoe deal with Chinese company Rigorer. Reaves has gone from an undrafted player to a recognizable name in the NBA with his own signature shoe on the way, which is quite the accomplishment.

Shams Charania of The Athletic sat down with Reaves to discuss the shooting guard’s new shoe deal, which is expected to fetch him over seven figures.

“Honestly I’m blessed to play basketball for a living and I have to pinch myself sometimes to really understand what’s going on,” Reaves said.

Ahead of NBA free agency, Lakers guard Austin Reaves and Chinese company Rigorer are finalizing a signature shoe deal that is expected to reach over seven figures per year. Reaves on the new AR1: pic.twitter.com/B7WSCzGvri — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 15, 2023

Reaves inking a shoe deal won’t be the only thing he signs this offseason. The former Oklahoma standout is a restricted free agent, but the Lakers are expected to match any offer sheets that comes his way.

The 6-foot-5 guard averaged 13 points and three rebounds per game for Los Angeles last season while playing just shy of 29 minutes per contest.

As for Rigorer, the company appears to be rather new as the official website currently features only five pairs of shoes. The shoes are on the affordable side as well, especially in the basketball shoe arena, retailing for around $90.

It’s been an eventful week or so for Reaves. Not only does he have his own signature shoe on the way, but he was also rumored to have been dating Taylor Swift.