LeBron James has spent the last 13 games nursing a foot injury, which opened the door for Austin Reaves. The 24-year-old wing, nicknamed ‘Hillbilly Kobe,’ has been remarkable in James’ absence.

Austin Reaves had 25 PTS and a career-high 11 AST in the win vs the Suns!



AR-15's Last 4 Games

25 PTS, 11 AST, 2 TO (60% FG)

35 PTS, 6 AST, 6 REB (64% FG)

16 PTS, 5 REB, 1 TO (63% FG)

24 PTS, 7 AST, 1 TO (43% FG)pic.twitter.com/axVwaYM2nC — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) March 23, 2023

Reaves is averaging 17.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game since the first of March. He’s hitting 53% of his shots in 29.9 minutes per game and the Lakers have won eight of 12 games in that stretch.

As a result of his incredible run, Reaves has quickly become something of a folk hero. Fans across the country, even non-Lakers fans, are LOVING his rise to relevance, but he’s staying humble.

Austin Reaves on MVP chants: "Obviously not an MVP caliber player. Those guys are really good… But for them to do that is special and means a lot to me. So, you know, shout out Laker Nation." pic.twitter.com/HfYcdtDPdz — HoopsHype (@hoopshype) March 20, 2023

Reaves’ teammates are loving it too!

Although pretty much everyone, everywhere is excited about what Reaves is doing, former first round NBA Draft pick Rashad McCants is being a hater. He recently spoke out against the hype.

Reaves is set to be a free agent this summer. The Lakers are able to offer him a maximum of $50 million over four years. There is also a chance that another team could offer him more money, because of what he has proved over the last few weeks.

During an appearance on Gil’s Arena, McCants questioned whether Reaves deserves that money. He offered a very outlandish take as to why the Los Angeles phenom is receiving the praise he deserves.

I ain’t apologizing I was cussing y’all out last night. ‘What? Stop it! Austin (Reaves) what? $50 million?’ At four (years) for $25 (million), he’s stealing. I’m like Austin Reaves…? Nah! Franciso Garcia got that sh*t. Y’all giving ($50 million) to him ’cause one he’s white and one he playing with the (Los Angeles) Lakers and they trash. So it’s like, if the Lakers ain’t trash, he ain’t playin’. — Rashad McCants

Not only did McCants call the eight-seed Lakers “trash” after starting 2-10, he forgot to look in the mirror. Reaves, in just his second year in the NBA, is averaging 12.3 points per game across the entire season. His stats over the last 13 games have far exceeded his average.

McCants spent six years in the NBA after being drafted No. 14 overall, and then went on to play in Puerto Rico, the Philippines, China, Brazil, Lebanon, Venezuela and the Dominican Republic. He averaged 10 points per game, 1.3 assists and two rebounds per game over six seasons with the Timberwolves and Kings. McCants’ best season saw him average 14.9 points per game.

If Reaves is as bad as McCants says he is, wouldn’t the pot be pointing at the kettle?

McCants’ NBA numbers are less-than impressive. He was a first round draft pick bust. Reaves went undrafted and is averaging close to McCants’ numbers over the course of a full season and significantly out-performing him since James’ absence. If Reaves is bad, McCants was/is much worse. Period.