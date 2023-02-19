Austin Peay, North Florida Game Ends With Chaos On The Court. Did It Carryover To Locker Room?

Videos by OutKick

Austin Peay was looking to finish its final game inside ‘The Dunn’ with a bang, which they certainly accomplished. At the conclusion of their game with North Florida, things took a turn when a chaotic situation broke out, leading to multiple players involved in a scuffle.

Leading 72-71 with twelve seconds remaining, Austin Peay forced a turnover, which you thought would end with them just running out the clock. To the dismay of one North Florida player, the Governors were looking for the self alley-oop, which wasn’t going to be how this game ended.

Unfortunately For Austin Peay, The Team Didn’t Have Their Cheerleaders, Due To Suspension

A hard foul from Jonathan Aybar led to the benches clearing and one Austin Peay player deciding to go full-UFC with a chokehold. Whether he was trying to prevent a further problem is up for debate.

Absolute chaos at the end of the North Florida – Austin Peay game. pic.twitter.com/yOVfhfgeVJ — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) February 19, 2023

But what happened on the court wasn’t the ending, if North Florida players had their way. As you can see in the video, the entire UNF team ran straight for the tunnel, which connects to the home team locker room area. As you can see, this certainly looked like North Florida looking to finish the on-court incident with Austin Peay in the back room.

Two things I takeaway from this dicey ended. First, don’t go for the alley-oop to yourself to end the game, just give us a clean dunk, as the clock hit zero. Second, Jonathan Aybar from UNF probably shouldn’t fly-in like Batman and looking to takeout the shooter.

Maybe we’ll get further video of the incident, which looked like it was only getting started on the court. Either way, that’s one way for Austin Peay to closeout their tenure at ‘The Dunn’.

OutKick has reached out to both schools for comment on any potential punishment.