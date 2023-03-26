Videos by OutKick

Austin Peay college baseball coach Roland Fanning was well-caffeinated as he made his way off of the field during Saturday’s win over Liberty. The first-year skipper exited the contest, but not before taking a big swig out of his liter of Mountain Dew!

Fanning’s ejection occurred in the bottom of the third inning. Flames slugger Nathan Keeter hit a home run in the bottom of the first inning and celebrated directly toward the opposing dugout as he crossed home plate.

Keeter proceeded to get his tower buzzed in his next at-bat. It was not successful, and he avoided getting hit, but the attempt was there.

And after some deliberation, the umpires agreed that it was a deliberate attempt to throw at Keeter. As a result, Fanning and the Governor’s battery were all ejected.

When Fanning went over to have his final word with the home plate ump before exiting, he brought his Mountain Dew with him.

Austin Peay's Head Coach Roland Fanning, pitcher and catcher all got ejected today after throwing at Liberty's Nathan Keeter after hitting a HR earlier in the game.



Fanning throwing back a Mountain Dew is hilarious 😂 pic.twitter.com/TV9H1UGh3O — 11Point7: The College Baseball Podcast 🎙 (@11point7) March 25, 2023

Fanning wasn’t drinking from a 16 or 20-ounce bottle. He was drinking from the full liter. Casual.

To make it even better, Fanning gave the crowd a Mountain Dew salute on his way out.

Austin Peay’s afternoon only escalated from there!

Liberty was down by four in the bottom of the eighth inning with the bases juiced. Keeter stepped up to the dish and mashed a game-tying grand slam after nearly getting his bell rung.

Austin Peay eventually took back the lead with three runs in the top of the ninth and slammed the door in the bottom half of the inning to win. The Flames dropped the game on their home turf after their opponent had their starting catcher, pitcher and head coach tossed.

Meanwhile, just beyond the right field fence, the ejected Governors went bonkers. They joined in on the celebration from outside the team bus.

Man, I love this sport. @GovsBSB grinds out the win 18-15 after the ejections earlier in the game.



Boys were fired up 😂🤟 pic.twitter.com/R0EG3msNzN — 11Point7: The College Baseball Podcast 🎙 (@11point7) March 25, 2023

Needless to say, Austin Peay was all jacked up on Mountain Dew!