Austin Ekeler Gets $2 Million Added To His Deal, Sticking With Chargers Despite Trade Request

Austin Ekeler isn’t going anywhere, at least not anytime soon, after he and the Los Angeles Chargers have come to terms on a deal that will keep him with the franchise.

Ekeler requested a trade out of LA earlier this offseason, but according to Adam Schefter, the running back will remain with the Chargers for the upcoming season after close to $2 million in incentives have been added to his current contract.

The 28-year-old, who led the league with 18 total touchdowns a season ago, is still slated to become a free agent at the end of the 2023-24 campaign. Ekeler has scored 38 total touchdowns over the last two seasons combined, which was certainly a bargaining chip he had on the table.

Los Angeles added the incentives to Ekeler’s deal comes after he aired his frustrations about how things currently stood between him and the organization back in April.

“I kind of got punched in the face when the Chargers basically said, ‘Hey, we don’t want to talk about extensions anymore,’” shared Ekeler.

Austin Ekeler is staying with the Chargers after the two sides have come to an incentive-based aggreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

He added, “This is the organization that I’ve continued to rise and hit new heights in and continue to add more value … so, that’s how it felt, right? It felt like, ‘Wow, this is the first time in my career with them that I felt disrespected by my own organization.’”

“It sucks, I want to be a Charger,” he said. “I want to be there, and it sucks because it’s like, ‘OK, let’s get something done.’”

Ekeler appeared to be the forgotten running back this offseason with Josh Jacobs, Saquon Barkley, and Tony Pollard all receiving the franchise tag, but that narrative has somewhat cooled off thanks to his $2 million in incentives.