Austin Ekeler Organizes Top Running Back Zoom Call To Address Contract Issues

You know it’s serious when the group chat escalates to a Zoom call.

Los Angeles Chargers’ Austin Ekeler has reportedly organized a conference call Saturday evening to discuss the crashing market for running backs. He has invited all of the NFL’s top running backs as well as representatives from the NFL Players Association.

Ekeler is one of several veteran running backs who struggled to land long-term contract extensions with their teams.

Another notable case is New York Giants’ star Saquon Barkley.

Barkley and the Giants were unable to reach an agreement before the league-mandated deadline to extend players on the franchise tag earlier this week. The two-time Pro Bowler will likely hold out of Training Camp until they reach a resolution.

Las Vegas Raiders’ Josh Jacobs and Dallas Cowboys’ Cowboys Tony Pollard also failed to reach contract extensions with their respective clubs.

All three players were Pro Bowlers in 2022.

And this Zoom call seems to be an escalation of what many running backs see as a larger problem.

Earlier this week, several RBs formed a group chat “commiserating” the state of the market.

No names from the text thread were released, but it seemingly includes stars like Barkley, Ekeler, Jacobs, Derrick Henry and others.

Most NFL fans would agree a running back is one of the most important positions on the field. But rather than paying big money to veterans, teams are trending toward drafting younger, cheaper talent.

Some argue that the franchise tag of $10-to-11 million is plenty for a running back.

Others are leading an outcry, calling for running backs to receive paychecks comparable to other skill players.

Regardless of your position on the matter, Saturday’s Zoom call proves the players aren’t going down without a fight.