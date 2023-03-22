Millionaire Running Back Austin Ekeler Complains He’s ‘Underpaid’

Videos by OutKick

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler thinks he deserves a lot more money.

Ekeler is currently entering the final year of a four year, $24.5 million contract (numbers via Spotrac), and he thinks he’s been sorely underpaid. That has led to Ekeler trying to find a new home, and he wants to get paid if he does.

“Look, man, I’m so underpaid right now as far as my contract and what I contribute to the team. It’s like, I am relentlessly pursuing this. I want to get something long-term done. I want a team that wants me long term,” Ekeler said during an interview with Chris Long.

Ekeler then made it clear he’s at the “peak” of his game and guaranteed another 20 touchdowns as long as he’s healthy. For those reasons and more, he wants a lot more than an average of $6.125 million a year.

#Chargers’ RB Austin Ekeler speaks in detail on his frustrations with his current contract and trade request on the @greenlightpod with Chris Long:



“I feel like there’s no timeline on this. I’m so underpaid right now as far as my contract and what I contribute to the team, I am… pic.twitter.com/QP6agGsUrw — Tanner Phifer (@TannerPhiferNFL) March 21, 2023

Is Austin Ekeler underpaid?

Ekeler is due $6.25 million if he’s still with the Chargers this upcoming season. That’s not among the highest cap hits for RBs in the NFL, but he has a big problem on his hands when it comes to scoring a huge deal.

He’ll be 28 in May, and that means he’ll be 30 by year three of any new deal he signs. NFL teams aren’t exactly eager to hand out massive contracts to RBs that old.

Will Austin Ekeler be traded? (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

To Ekeler’s credit, he has scored a combined 38 rushing and receiving touchdowns over the past two seasons. He has put up some big numbers. However, those are the two best seasons of his NFL career by far, and he’s only getting older. Again, NFL teams don’t like handing out bags of cash to aging RBs.

Furthermore, is there a more replaceable position in the NFL than running back? Jamaal Williams led the NFL in rushing touchdowns last season with 17. Prior to that, he’d never had more than four in a season. How much did Williams get? He received a three year deal from the Saints with $8.15 million guaranteed.

Running backs simply don’t have much value. When a guy who never did much can lead the league in rushing touchdowns, you know it’s a plug and play position.

Austin Ekeler believes he’s underpaid. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Will Ekeler, who should be set for life, get a big new deal? Perhaps, but he might also be overplaying his hand.