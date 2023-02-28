‘Elvis’ Star Austin Butler Recalls Being Rushed To The Hospital After Filming

Videos by OutKick

Filming “Elvis” took a toll on Austin Butler’s health.

Austin Butler has received universal praise for his portrayal of the king of rock and roll in the 2022 film. He completely immersed himself in the role of Elvis and has been cleaning up on the awards circuit.

However, it wasn’t all fun and games once the cameras stopped rolling.

Austin Butler talks ending up in the hospital after filming “Elvis.” (Photo by Neil Mockford/FilmMagic)

“I had a week of downtime, where I actually ended up in the hospital. I didn’t get sick the entire time I filmed [Elvis] but the day I finished, I ended up in the emergency room. So I spent a week in bed and then I went to this other job,” Butler told PEOPLE Sunday at the SAG Awards.

It’s not the first time Butler has addressed the now famous role with Tom Hanks causing health issues. He previously touched on it in an interview with GQ.

“The next day I woke up at four in the morning with excruciating pain, and I was rushed to hospital. My body just started shutting down the day after I finished Elvis,” the star actor told the publication. It was revealed he had a virus that simulated appendicitis, according to GQ.

Austin Butler ended up in the hospital with a virus after filming “Elvis.” (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Austin Butler truly dove into playing Elvis.

Butler took things all the way in order to play arguably the most famous musician in American history.

In fact, his voice is altered to this day, despite the fact filming ended a long time ago. Is it an act? Who knows, but he hasn’t sounded normal for a long time.

Compare his voices in the videos below for proof of that fact.

RIP to Austin Butler’s non-Elvis voice 😔🙏 pic.twitter.com/rDyE6WkVoW — Will Ganss (@willganss) January 11, 2023

Austin Butler responds to those that say they still hear traces of Elvis' accent in his speaking voice:



“I had three years where that was my only focus, so I'm sure there's pieces of him in my DNA and I’ll always be linked.” pic.twitter.com/qj3jCDzktS — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 11, 2023

While it’s probably unlikely filming “Elvis” caused Butler to catch a virus, it is probable he ran his stamina and body into the ground filming the film.

It was a very intense process, and just like anything else, if you don’t rest, your body will eventually break down. There’s an old saying: Give your body a break or it will take a break for you and not a convenient one.

After dedicating years of his life to being Elvis, it sounds like Austin Butler’s body eventually decided to take a break for him.

Austin Butler crushed it in “Elvis.” (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Fortunately, he’s perfectly healthy now and absolutely crushing it. If you haven’t already seen “Elvis,” it’s worth checking out. It’s a hell of a ride.