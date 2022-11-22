Aerial Photos Show Completed, Extended 13th Hole At Augusta National

After years of rumors, and months of actual construction, it appears the Par 5 13th hole at Augusta National Golf Club has officially been extended. New aerial photos show the completed, new-look tee box on one of the most iconic holes in all of golf.

Back in July of this year, aerial photos showed that changes were being made near the traditional tee box. A couple of months went by and a new set of aerial photos put the changes into perspective.

The renovations now seem to be completed based on photos shared by Eureka Earth.

No. 13 – Azalea – Par: 5



1934 yardage: 480

2022 yardage: 510

2023 yardage: ???



(📸 ©19NOV2022 David Dobbins/EurekaEarth)#EurekaEarth #NotDrone #Tetelestai #IYKYI pic.twitter.com/K229zPGtNX — Eureka Earth® (@EurekaEarthPlus) November 22, 2022

The Par 5 has traditionally been played as a 510-yard hole, but this new tee gives the club the ability to make the hole significantly longer.

The longer players in the field may actually welcome the lengthened hole as it gives them more freedom to take driver off of the tee and get aggressive instead of hitting 3-wood to keep their ball in the fairway.

Fewer players will be able to cut the corner on the dog-leg-left hole, but it will still be reachable in two for the majority of players in the Masters.

The Story Behind The 13th Hole Renovations At Augusta National

The renovation to lengthen the 13th hole has been a long time coming.

Augusta Country Club borders the 11th and 12th holes along with the 13th tee at Augusta National. Rumor has it that Augusta National has wanted to push the 13th tee back for years, but in order to do so it had to purchase land from the neighboring club.

Augusta National and Augusta Country Club finally came to an agreement, and ANGC acquired the land in August 2017. This finally gave Augusta National the ability to lengthen the reachable Par 5.

The 2023 Masters will begin April 6.

