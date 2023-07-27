Transgender Nashville Mass Shooter Had Mysterious Writings On Clothes, Knife With Male Name On It

Videos by OutKick

Nashville mass shooter Audrey Hale was covered in mysterious writings on her clothing at the time she murdered six innocent people.

Hale, a biological woman identifying as a transgender man, entered The Covenant School in Nashville on March 27 and murdered six people, including three young children.

Her violent and evil rampage came to an end when a pair of Nashville police officers shot and killed Hale. She was hit many times during the exchange.

More details emerge about Audrey Hale.

While the government continues to not release Hale’s manifesto four months later, new details are out from the autopsy report.

The autopsy report revealed that the transgender mass killer had strange and mysterious notes written on her clothes, a knife with Hale’s male name Aiden and an ankle bracelet with the number 508407, according to the Daily Mail.

It’s not known what the notes said or what the number on the anklet means. Hale had no drugs or alcohol in her system at the time of the massacre, according to the autopsy.

Nashville officers Michael Collazo and Rex Engelbart took down transgender mass shooter Audrey Hale. (Credit: Nashville Police)

Where is Hale’s manifesto?

It’s been four months, and Hale’s manifesto still hasn’t been released to the public. There are currently legal battles underway to make the manifesto public.

There doesn’t seem to be any logical reason to hide Audrey Hale’s writings.

Metro Nashville Council Member Courtney Johnston previously told the New York Post, “What I was told is, her manifesto was a blueprint on total destruction, and it was so, so detailed at the level of what she had planned … That document in the wrong person’s hands would be astronomically dangerous.”

Yet, the public has no proof to believe anything is “astronomically dangerous” about Hale’s writings. If that’s truly the case, then the public should get a full explanation of why it’s so dangerous.

We’re not talking about nuclear codes or military secrets. It’s the manifesto of an evil killer, and people deserve to know what’s going on.

Why hasn’t Audrey Hale’s manifesto been released? (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

The manifesto should be released. This is America, and it shouldn’t be up to the government what’s acceptable for consumption and what’s not.