Homeowner Opens Fire On Three Armed Men Attempting Home Invasion: VIDEO

Three criminals in Washington learned the hard way that attempting a home invasion is a great way to get shot.

The police department in Auburn, Washington released video Thursday of an attempted home invasion, and the footage is downright incredible.

Three masked men armed with guns attempted to break into a home, and announced themselves as Seattle police.

The men repeatedly attempted to kick the door down. Fortunately, none of them had the strength to get it done. Then, bullets started flying as the homeowner opened fire through the door. The bad guys scrambled away, and the hunt is on to find them.

You can check out the truly wild footage in the video below.

**Press Release/Shooting (Home Invasion)**



10/19



Around 2 a.m., the Auburn Police Department was dispatched to the 31000 block of 117 PL SE for a report of a non-injury shooting. pic.twitter.com/3VcRhIbhag — Auburn WA Police Dept (@AuburnWAPolice) October 19, 2023

Washington homeowner opens fire on home intruders.

It’s pretty obvious these three guys were intending to do something incredibly evil and bad. They were wearing masks, armed with handguns and wearing gloves.

Those are all signs something very bad was going to go down if they managed to get inside the house. There’s no doubt something horrible was going to go down.

Criminals who show up in masks, gloves and have guns aren’t entering homes to have conversations. It looked like a hit might have gone down.

Police video shows man opening fire during attempted home invasion in Washington. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Fortunately, the homeowner inside the house had a gun, and let them have it. The homeowner was pouring it on through the door. This is a great reminder of why the Second Amendment exists. As the saying goes, “God made man. Samuel Colt made them equal.”

A firearm is the great equalizer. That’s what happened here. It was three on one, but the good guy turned the tables by opening fire.

Man in Washington opens fire on home intruders. (Photo illustration by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Play stupid games, and win stupid prizes. If you don't want to get shot at, then don't attempt a home invasion. It's shockingly simple.