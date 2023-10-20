Homeowner Opens Fire On Three Armed Men Attempting Home Invasion: VIDEO

Three criminals in Washington learned the hard way that attempting a home invasion is a great way to get shot.

The police department in Auburn, Washington released video Thursday of an attempted home invasion, and the footage is downright incredible.

Three masked men armed with guns attempted to break into a home, and announced themselves as Seattle police.

The men repeatedly attempted to kick the door down. Fortunately, none of them had the strength to get it done. Then, bullets started flying as the homeowner opened fire through the door. The bad guys scrambled away, and the hunt is on to find them.

You can check out the truly wild footage in the video below.

Washington homeowner opens fire on home intruders.

It’s pretty obvious these three guys were intending to do something incredibly evil and bad. They were wearing masks, armed with handguns and wearing gloves.

Those are all signs something very bad was going to go down if they managed to get inside the house. There’s no doubt something horrible was going to go down.

Criminals who show up in masks, gloves and have guns aren’t entering homes to have conversations. It looked like a hit might have gone down.

Police video shows man opening fire during attempted home invasion in Washington. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Fortunately, the homeowner inside the house had a gun, and let them have it. The homeowner was pouring it on through the door. This is a great reminder of why the Second Amendment exists. As the saying goes, “God made man. Samuel Colt made them equal.”

A firearm is the great equalizer. That’s what happened here. It was three on one, but the good guy turned the tables by opening fire.

Man in Washington opens fire on home intruders. (Photo illustration by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Play stupid games, and win stupid prizes. If you don't want to get shot at, then don't attempt a home invasion. It's shockingly simple.

Written by David Hookstead

David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture.

He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics.

Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.

