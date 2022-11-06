Auburn football took the field without Bryan Harsin for the first time in 2022 on Saturday night. In his absence, former Tigers running back Carnell ‘Cadillac’ Williams served as the interim head coach.

Williams, a first round NFL Draft pick in 2005, is the first Black head football coach in Auburn history. He is also the fastest, probably.

Over the course of four years on The Plains, Williams recorded 3,831 rushing yards and 45 touchdowns, the most in school history. He finished his college career as the all-time Auburn record-holder with 741 rushing attempts and second in career rushing yards behind Bo Jackson. His career total of 5,033 all-purpose yards also ranks second in school history after James Brooks.

Following the 2004 season, Williams was selected with the fifth overall draft pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He struggled with injury throughout his time in the league, but amassed 4,047 yards and 71 touchdowns in 81 games over seven years.

Needless to say, Cadillac can scoot!

Since his retirement, Williams has worked his way up through the coaching ladder and was named the running backs coach at his alma mater in 2019. Now he is the interim head coach.

Cadillac Williams is as fast as ever!

While serving in that role for the first time against Mississippi State on Saturday, Williams got to show off his speed. He’s still got it.

After noticing that Auburn lined up with only 10 men on the field, the Tigers head coach got on his horse and took off down the sideline to call a timeout.

Look at #Auburn interim coach Cadillac Williams' speed calling this timeout. Like the old days. pic.twitter.com/aje9VkLyEN — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) November 6, 2022

Right alongside Williams was associate head coach Zac Etheridge, a team captain on Auburn’s 2010 national championship team. He also showed a good burst down the sideline, but came up hobbling after getting the timeout called and appeared to pull a hamstring during the sprint.

Coach pulled a hammy while calling a timeout 😅 pic.twitter.com/kW2lBclzeq — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 6, 2022

Etheridge has been out of the game for a few years. It appears as though he forgot the importance of a good stretch!